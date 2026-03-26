FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Congo officials over financial misconduct

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March 25 - FIFA's ethics committee launched disciplinary proceedings against three senior Congolese Football Federation (FECOFOOT) officials on Wednesday, including president Jean-Guy Mayolas, over allegations of financial misconduct.

Mayolas, his wife and his son were sentenced to life in prison earlier this month after a criminal court in Congolese capital Brazzaville convicted them of embezzling $1.1 million in FIFA funds. Media reports said their whereabouts were not known and they were tried in absentia.

FECOFOOT general secretary Wantete Badji and treasurer Raoul Kanda are also subject to the disciplinary proceedings, FIFA said. Badji and Kanda were sentenced to five years each in prison by the court in Brazzaville for related charges.

"These proceedings follow the receipt of information and documents during an audit," FIFA said in a statement. REUTERS