FIFA launches US$60 ticket tier amid criticism of 2026 World Cup pricing

Football ‍Supporters Europe last week accused FIFA of imposing “extortionate” ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup.

ZURICH, Switzerland - FIFA introduced on Dec 16 a small number of US$60 (S$77) “Supporter Entry Tier” tickets, aiming to make 2026’s World Cup more affordable for fans of qualified teams.

Football’s ‍governing ​body said that the discounted tickets would cover ‍all 104 matches of the tournament, including the final.

The cheaper tickets will make up 10 per cent ​of ​Participating Member Associations’ (PMAs) allocations.

The PMAs, which represent competing national teams and manage dedicated fan ticket programmes, will handle the ticket allocation process.

They will also define ‍their own criteria to prioritise tickets for “loyal fans” closely connected to their ​national teams.

“In total, half of each ⁠PMA’s ticket allocation will fall within the most affordable categories: 40 per cent under the Supporter Value Tier and 10 per cent under the new Supporter Entry Tier,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The ​remaining allocation will be split evenly between the Supporter Standard Tier and the Supporter Premier Tier,” ‌they added.

Fans who apply through PMA ​ticketing programmes and whose teams fail to progress to the knockout stage will have administrative fees waived for refund requests.

The announcement comes amid growing scrutiny of ticket pricing ahead of the 2026 tournament, set to take place from June 11 to July 19 across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Last week, Football ‍Supporters Europe (FSE) accused FIFA of imposing “extortionate” ticket prices that could prevent average ​fans from attending the event.

Despite the backlash, FIFA reported strong interest in the sale’s ​third phase draw, which began on Dec 11 and ‌will remain open until Jan 13, driven by the release of match schedules, venues and kick-off times. REUTERS