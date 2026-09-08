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FIFA hit by new antitrust complaint to EU over women’s football

FIFA president Gianni Infantino provoked widespread outcry with now-ditched plans to sell a stake in its marquee World Cup tournament.

NEW YORK – FIFA has been targeted by an expanded antitrust complaint from a group representing European football leagues, accusing the game’s global governing body of abusing its dominance by unilaterally imposing the international calendar for women’s football.

The complaint, filed on Sept 8 to the European Commission, echoes an initial demand for intervention over FIFA’s control of the men’s game schedule.

The escalation is set to pile more pressure on FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who provoked widespread outcry with now-ditched plans to sell a stake in its marquee World Cup tournament in a deal involving JPMorgan Chase and the brother of Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

FIFA rivals in the world’s most profitable sport are calling for more scrutiny on how the organisation may abuse its dominance in the women’s game – a sport that has rapidly increased in popularity over recent years and garners huge interest in the US.

The European Leagues group – representing 35 leagues including the English Premier League, Germany’s Bundesliga, and Italy’s Serie A – already warned in June that FIFA’s “anti-competitive behaviour” is causing harm to women’s football leagues “with the same pattern of behaviour from FIFA used in imposing the Women’s International Match Calendar as the men’s”.

European leagues had earlier claimed that FIFA’s decision-making process for the men’s international match calendar constituted an abuse of dominance under EU law.

Neither the Brussels-based commission nor Zurich-based FIFA immediately responded to requests for comment.

In the run-up to the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil, FIFA is looking to capitalise on the commercial success of the 2026 men’s tournament.

In 2023, Infantino threatened TV blackouts in Europe because broadcasters were refusing to pay more, before the European Broadcasting Union eventually finalised a comprehensive free-to-air deal with FIFA earlier in 2026 . BLOOMBERG