FIFA denies claim that Morocco will host 2030 World Cup final

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FIFA previously denied reports in the British media that its embattled president, Gianni Infantino, had promised Morocco the final in exchange for political support.

ZURICH – FIFA has responded to a claim by the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation that his nation would host the 2030 World Cup final, saying that decision has not been made yet.

Morocco will co-host the 2030 tournament with Spain and Portugal. It marks just the second time an African nation will host World Cup games, after South Africa staged the 2010 event.

FIFA told multiple news outlets on Sept 10 that a host venue for the final will be decided upon “in due course”.

Fouzi Lekjaa, the head of Morocco’s football federation, reportedly told those who gathered at a political rally on the same day that their nation had already won the right to host the final.

“The city of Benslimane will host the World Cup final. Hate it or love it, and if anyone wants to talk on top of that, let them talk,” Lekjaa said, per a translation by The Associated Press.

“The city is Benslimane, the Hassan II stadium is the stadium, and I hope that Morocco will be playing (in) it.”

The stadium in question, officially called the King Hassan II Stadium, is in the process of being built not far from the city of Casablanca and will seat 115,000.

FIFA previously denied reports in the British media that its embattled president, Gianni Infantino, had promised Morocco the final in exchange for political support as he runs for re-election in 2027. REUTERS