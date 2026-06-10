FIFA chief warns LA of World Cup ‘happy barbarians’

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Fifa president Gianni Infantino has said that the World Cup will turn host cities into a sea of national colours and that is what the tournament is meant to do - to unite the world.

LOS ANGELES – FIFA president Gianni Infantino warned Los Angeles on June 9 that it was about to be invaded by football fans from around the world, as he helped launch World Cup festivities at a star-studded kick-off party at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Speaking ahead of this week’s opening matches, Infantino said the city would become a global gathering point during the 48-team tournament, which begins in Mexico City on June 11 before Los Angeles hosts the first US match a day later.

“You will be invaded,” Infantino told the crowd.

“You will be invaded by a horde of barbarians. But it’s happy barbarians, don’t worry.”

The event drew entertainment and sports figures, including actors Will Ferrell and Brendan Hunt, singer Lance Bass, former NBA player Robert Horry, and US football greats Mia Hamm and Cobi Jones.

Infantino added that the World Cup would turn Los Angeles and other host cities into a sea of national colours as fans of all ages arrive in jerseys, flags and face paint.

“Men, women, children, grandparents, doesn’t matter, they will all have their faces coloured with the colours of their countries,” he said.

“They will just want to enjoy and have fun because that’s what we want to do with the World Cup – we want to unite the world.”

The tournament, co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, is the first to feature 48 national teams. Infantino said a quarter of the world’s countries would be represented on the field, while billions more would follow the tournament globally.

“This is not just a World Cup,” he insisted. “This will be the biggest and greatest FIFA World Cup in history.”

Los Angeles is scheduled to host eight matches, along with fan festivals and 10 fan zones across the area.

Infantino thanked local organisers for staging the events, saying the city’s role reflected its standing as “the capital of entertainment in the world”.

The US will open their campaign on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood against Paraguay after an opening ceremony featuring musical performances by Katy Perry, Future and Anitta.

Infantino likened the scale of the tournament to staging “104 Super Bowls” over a little more than a month, referring to the total number of matches across the three host countries.

“For the next month and a half, we can call it football or soccer, as long as we enjoy and have fun,” he said.

It is not all fun for everybody in the lead-up, however.

Senegal’s football federation (FSF) moved on June 9 to explain social media footage showing their World Cup squad undergoing security checks on an airport tarmac, after the images prompted accusations of discriminatory treatment.

Videos circulated online showed Senegal players being screened by airport security before travelling from Raleigh, North Carolina to San Antonio, Texas for a warm-up friendly against Saudi Arabia.

In response to outrage over the players’ treatment, the FSF stressed that all checks were carried out in compliance with “applicable airport security regulations” and were part of an arrangement to expedite travel.

“As part of the logistical arrangements for the trip, the bus transporting the national team left the hotel in Raleigh to go directly to the airport tarmac,” the federation said in a statement.

“This procedure allowed the players and staff members to complete all security and police checks directly at the foot of the aircraft, without having to pass through the usual airport terminal areas and boarding lounges.

“This arrangement was primarily intended to optimise the delegation’s travel time and to facilitate boarding onto the private flight bound for San Antonio.”

A 10-man Senegal were held to a goalless draw by Saudi Arabia in the friendly on June 9.

Senegal open their World Cup campaign against France on June 16 in New Jersey. They also take on Norway at the same venue on June 22 and Iraq in Toronto on June 26 in Group I matches. REUTERS