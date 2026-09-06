FIFA boss Gianni Infantino declines to address his future at U-20 Women’s World Cup

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino arriving at the stadium in Katowice, Poland, for the Poland versus Argentina match in the Under-20 Women’s World Cup on Sept 5.

KATOWICE, Poland - Embattled FIFA president Gianni Infantino declined to address his future as the U-20 Women’s World Cup got under way on Sept 5 in Poland.

Infantino has been under fire since an aborted plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors, with multiple national governing bodies calling for his resignation or replacement.

“There will be a lot to say, but there will be a right place and a right time to say this. It’s not today, it’s not here, but here and today, we are enjoying football,” Infantino told Sky News, as he arrived at the stadium in Katowice for a match between Poland and Argentina.

“We are continuing at FIFA, of course, to work to give every corner of the world a chance, an opportunity, a dignity, to find ways and means for them to become better and to participate and to celebrate football, which we all love.”

Infantino, 56, did not respond when asked if he had considered stepping down, or whether he still intends to seek a fourth term in 2027.

UEFA, the European governing body, and other federations backed down from their initial plan to boycott the U-20 Women’s World Cup after receiving assurances that FIFA would not revive Infantino’s private equity proposal.

Infantino has served as FIFA president since his initial election on Feb 26, 2016. His current term runs through 2027, and he has announced his bid for reelection to extend his tenure to 2031. REUTERS