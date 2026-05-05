FIFA bans former Guyana football official Alves for five years over harassment

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FIFA's logo is seen in front of its headquarters during a foggy autumn day in Zurich, Switzerland November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

May 4 - FIFA's independent Ethics Committee has banned former Guyana Football Federation (GFF) General Secretary Ian Alves from all football-related activities for five years after finding he sexually harassed female staff members.

FIFA also fined Alves 20,000 Swiss francs ($22,000) after determining that he had breached provisions of the FIFA Code of Ethics relating to the protection of physical and mental integrity, abuse of position and general duties.

"FIFA has a strict stance against all forms of abuse in football," the organisation said on Monday.

The decision followed a review of written statements from the victims, documents provided by the GFF, submissions from Alves, and other evidence gathered during the investigation.

Alves stepped down from his position in 2024.

The ban came into force on Monday, when the terms of the decision were notified to Alves, and the full grounds for the ruling will be communicated within 60 days in accordance with the Code of Ethics, FIFA added.

The GFF did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Alves could not immediately be reached for comment. REUTERS