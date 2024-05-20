Feyenoord send off coach Slot with banners and victory

AMSTERDAM - Feyenoord coach Arne Slot took charge of his last match with the Dutch club before taking over at Liverpool and he was greeted with banners emblazoned with 'walk on, walk on', a line from the anthem shared by both his old and new team's fans.

Feyenoord said goodbye to their coach on Sunday with an empathic 4-0 win in the home derby against Excelsior, two days after Slot confirmed that would be the next manager at Anfield.

Supporters chanted Slot’s name for most of the match in a poignant farewell as Feyenoord finished second to PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch league standings.

The 45-year-old Slot had steered Feyenoord to only a second championship in 23 years when they won the title at the end of the 2022-23 season.

They had no answer in this campaign to PSV, who lost only one of their 34 games and finished seven points ahead of second placed Feyenoord.

"I am extremely grateful for the memories I have made at this great club," Slot told supporters after the match at De Kuip.

"I owe the most thanks to the players who have always given everything for the club."

He also thanked the Feyenoord fans, whose "huge support" he said he felt from his first day at the club. Slot, who won the Dutch Cup with Feyenoord this year, was coach of the Rotterdam team for three seasons.

"The level of appreciation that I have achieved here because of the performances ... if that can ever be surpassed, I am really very privileged," he added.

On Friday, after weeks of intense speculation, Slot confirmed he was to be the new Liverpool manager, replacing Juergen Klopp who oversaw his last game on Sunday as the Reds beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the Premier League season. REUTERS