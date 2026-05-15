Fervent Singapore football fans begin making plans to support Lions at 2027 Asian Cup

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The home crowd during the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh at the National Stadium on March 31. The Lions beat Bangladesh 1-0 to close out their Asian Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten.

SINGAPORE – Having spent the past decade living in South Korea and Thailand, Singapore football fan Faris Kassim has had few chances to watch the Lions in a live match.

But, in November 2025, the 36-year-old was at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, where he witnessed Singapore secure historic qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup with a 2-1 win over the hosts.

With their place at the finals confirmed, the interaction designer immediately began discussing travel plans with friends to support the Lions at the Jan 7-Feb 5 tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Following the draw in Riyadh on May 9, Faris wasted no time booking his flights, accommodation and tickets for Singapore’s group-stage matches against Australia (Jan 9), Tajikistan (Jan 14) and Iraq (Jan 19).

“Between me and my friends, we’ve always talked about it, but it was more of a dream,” said Faris.

“The last time we made it was in 1984, so this could perhaps be the only chance to do that (watch them play at the Asian Cup). I thought it was perfect timing and we’ll be there to witness history.”

Faris, who has spent about $2,500 on the trip so far, has purchased an open-flight ticket in case the Lions progress further in the 24-team tournament.

Faris Kassim (centre) at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, where he watched Singapore play against South Korea in November 2023 with his friends. PHOTO: COURTESY OF FARIS KASSIM

A supporter of the national team since 2001, he is among a dedicated group of fans who have either made arrangements or are planning to travel to cheer on the Lions at the continental showpiece.

Singapore’s only other appearance at the competition was in the 1984 edition, a 10-team tournament which they hosted. They did not advance to the semi-finals after beating India 2-0, losing 2-0 to China and 1-0 to the United Arab Emirates, and drawing 1-1 with Iran.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Football Association of Singapore (FAS) spokesperson said it is currently unable to provide any details regarding potential travel arrangements, as information such as ticketing arrangements are still being finalised by the Asian Football Confederation and the hosts.

The spokesperson added: “The FAS will continue to assess available opportunities and options closer to the tournament, once there is greater clarity on the relevant operational and logistical details from the organisers.”

That, however, has not stopped fans from making their own plans.

Another Lions supporter Khairul Anwar, who is based in Abu Dhabi, has already secured tickets for world No. 147 Singapore’s opening match against 27th-ranked Australia at the Aramco Stadium in Khobar.

He is also hoping to catch their matches against Tajikistan (103rd) at the Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud University Stadium in Riyadh and Iraq (57th) back in Khobar.

The 32-year-old, who works as a talent acquisition partner at a financial services firm, has continued to follow local football from afar and has made the effort to attend matches whenever Singapore teams play in the UAE.

Watching the Asian Cup also holds personal significance for Khairul, who has known Lions coach Gavin Lee, 35, since their youth football days.

Both were part of the Tampines Rovers Academy and studied at Victoria School, Victoria Junior College and Nanyang Technological University.

Khairul said: “Watching him do his work at Tampines and then the national team, it was very nice, a breath of fresh air.

“He has done very well to lead the team. Results aside, he’s built a strong foundation that has led to results and is now seeing the fruits of it a couple of years on.”

Having experienced his first away trip supporting the Lions in Hong Kong in 2025, teenager Ian Chan is among those planning to travel to Saudi Arabia with local supporters’ group Singa Brigade.

Calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”, the first-year polytechnic student, 16, added: “I love my national team and my national pride is at an all-time high now, so we just have to give the boys some support and however many fans are travelling, I’ll be one of them.”

Football travel agency Matchday Affairs, which specialises in tour packages to English Premier League matches and stadium visits, is also exploring supporter tours for the Asian Cup.

Its founder and director Mirza Salim said more than 10 people have inquired about possible packages for the tournament.

“Fans are very keen to go, especially with Singapore qualifying for the first time,” said Mirza, who is planning to advertise potential packages soon.

Given the volatile situation in the Middle East due to the unresolved Iran war, the 44-year-old acknowledged that fans may have concerns, adding that the agency would need to provide assurance and come up with arrangements that mitigate potential risks.

Singapore football fan Ian Chan, 16, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong in November 2025. PHOTO: COURTESY OF IAN CHAN

Another factor, he added, would be demand as at least 10 participants are needed for the tour to proceed.

Some supporters like Yusran Yusof are taking a more cautious approach.

The 35-year-old, who has attended nearly all the Lions’ home matches, is keen to make the trip with his younger brother and catch all three group-stage matches.

But they are also monitoring developments in the Middle East and considering alternative travel routes, such as entering Saudi Arabia by Bahrain or Oman.

The IT administrator said: “I’ve been a loyal supporter for 23 years and the last time they played in this tournament was before I was even born.

“This truly feels like a once-in-a-lifetime experience; we can’t be sure when they’ll qualify again. It’s the highest level of competition our Lions could reach and they deserve every ounce of support we can give.”