Fernandes is the x-factor

LONDON • Manchester United may have surrendered top spot in the Premier League with a shock home defeat by bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United. But the fact that the Red Devils are even involved in a title race is testament to Bruno Fernandes' first 12 months at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men travel to Arsenal today, a year to the day since the Portugal midfielder joined a side languishing 30 points off the top in fifth place.

Solskjaer's days in charge then looked numbered but, in 52 appearances, the 26-year-old has scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists, earning comparisons to Eric Cantona's talismanic turnaround in United's fortunes.

Over the past year, no team have taken more Premier League points than United and while Fernandes' form in the top flight has slightly tapered off by his own high standards - he has gone without a goal or an assist in his last four games - he is still United's go-to player for inspiration.

Fernandes ending that drought at the Emirates would help his side go a long way towards breaking their club record of 17 successive away victories in the competition today.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named him the "best player in the league" for "many periods" this season and is wary of the danger he poses.

The Spaniard said: "You look at the stats and what he provides to the team, it is unquestionable that he has improved them dramatically and, for many periods, he has been the best player in the league probably. The impact he's had has been tremendous."

Solskjaer is counting on Fernandes returning to form as his side seek to bounce back from their shock home defeat by bottom side Sheffield United in midweek.

Manchester City are now top of the table with 11 consecutive wins in all competitions and Pep Guardiola's side still have a game in hand on their rivals.

If United are to remain in the race, a return to winning ways is needed in north London, where they have lost on their two previous visits under Solskjaer.

On expecting a reaction, the United boss said at his pre-match press conference yesterday: "You never want to lose a game to learn from it. We have been terrific.​

4 Arsenal are undefeated in their last four meetings with Manchester United, including three wins.

"But it is that kind of season. We didn't expect to finish it unbeaten, but we wanted to. We have always bounced back after defeats. Other than Arsenal (at Old Trafford) and then (Istanbul) Basaksehir."

Arsenal may be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the captain returned to training only late this week, after missing his side's two previous games because of his mother's illness.​

4 Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in four out of his five matches against United.

Arteta would not be drawn on his star striker's availability, only saying "we're gonna have to wait and see".

While it would be a blow if Aubameyang is missing, the Gabon international has been off form this term, scoring only five league goals. Arsenal showed in their midweek league victory over Southampton that they have the strength in depth to cope.​

4 Bruno Fernandes has gone four matches without a goal or assist, his worst spell since joining United.

Their squad was also augmented this week with the loan signing of Real's Madrid Martin Odegaard for the rest of the term.

Arteta is gunning for the league double over United and revealed that the Norway midfielder, who he described as a "big talent", will figure in his first XI thoughts.

Having managed Molde, Solskjaer is all too familiar with his compatriot's talents, saying: "We know from the national team that he can cause anyone problems. Just hope he isn't finding his form on Saturday."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ARSENAL V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am