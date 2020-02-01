Fernandes is 'new Scholes'

LONDON • Bruno Fernandes is set to make his Manchester United debut against Wolverhampton today in the No. 18 shirt once donned by Paul Scholes, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likening his latest signing to the club legend.

The United manager believes Fernandes is a complete midfielder like his former teammate Scholes, who won 25 trophies during his time at Old Trafford.

"He's a similar type in skills, he could do absolutely everything as well, Scholesy, so no pressure," the Norwegian told Sky Sports.

"As a player he can do more or less everything on the pitch, he's a midfielder, box-to-box, loads of energy, scores goals, assists."

But Fernandes revealed that another United legend inspired his move from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday - Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for United from 2003-2009.

The 5½ year deal - with an option to extend for a further year - is worth an initial fee of €55 million (S$82.9 million) and could rise to €80 million with add-ons.

"My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club," said Fernandes, 25.

"I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies."

He will be expected to inject the creativity United have been missing. They are without a player among the top 20 for chances created in the league this term and are in need of midfield reinforcements due to long-term injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, while Marcus Rashford's back problem has also left Solskjaer short of options in attack.

Fernandes offers a goal threat, having scored 63 goals in 137 appearances for Sporting after spells with Udinese and Sampdoria.

Solskjaer is likely to employ Fernandes as a No. 10 behind Anthony Martial in his favoured 4-2-3-1 line-up. The Norwegian has utilised Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata most in that position this term. But they have combined for just three goals and five assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Fernandes scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in 28 appearances for Sporting this season. He also has 19 international caps and was part of the squad that won the inaugural Nations League last year.

Solskjaer said: "Bruno's goals and assists stats speak for themselves. He'll be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season."

Former Sporting and Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal told the BBC that Fernandes will make a swift transition from the Primeira Liga to the Premier League.

Since the 2017-18 season, Fernandes has established himself as one of the more productive players in Portugal's top flight. He ranks first in the league in shots (271), chances created (239), through balls (17) and goals outside the box (nine).

"Very good players can play in all countries," said the Portuguese, adding that he expects Fernandes to contribute most with his setpieces and passing.

"The way that he plays and the quality that he has, he'll be a completely adapted player after two to three days, you will see."

Francesco Guidolin, who coached Fernandes at Udinese, backed the midfielder to succeed in England, saying: "He is perfect for the Premier League because in the UK they are looking for very technical and fast players."

Perhaps the biggest endorsement, however, came from Ronaldo himself.

"I talked about Manchester United with Cristiano... I think he is happy with my transfer," Fernandes revealed. "Cristiano plays with me in the national team and he knows me, and for me he's a good person. I want to follow his steps.

"Now I want to write my history, different to Cristiano because he is the best player in the world."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN UNITED V WOLVES

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am