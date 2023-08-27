Fernandes inspires Man United comeback victory, Arsenal held, Spurs win

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes inspired a magnificent comeback and scored the winner in a thrilling 3-2 defeat of Nottingham Forest, Arsenal were held at home by Fulham and Everton's woes continued in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur maintained their impressive start to the campaign under new manager Ange Postecoglou with a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth to top the table on seven points. Brighton & Hove Albion, a point off the pace, host West Ham United later.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side began abysmally against Forest and conceded twice inside the opening five minutes to Steve Cooper's enterprising outfit.

But captain Fernandes, so often United's saviour, lifted the mood with an inspirational display and tucked away a penalty after Forest had been reduced to 10 men to seal the points.

"We showed great character. We didn't start the way we wanted but we came back," the Portuguese said.

"Overall the performance was really good. We stayed patient, knew how to control the ball and that was important to get the three points."

Forest took the lead with a lightning counter-attack from a United corner after two minutes, Taiwo Awoniyi showing electrifying pace to race from the centre circle and slot a fine finish past home goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Willy Boly was then left unmarked to head in Forest's second and leave the home fans stunned.

United got the quick response they needed however with Marcus Rashford's cut back being touched in by Cristian Eriksen.

Casemiro levelled early in the second half from a Fernandes knock down header and Forest had to play the latter stages with 10 men after Joe Worrall was red-carded for hauling down Fernandes outside the area in the 67th minute.

When Danilo sent Rashford to the deck with a slight nudge in the 75th minute the referee pointed to the spot and Fernandes kept his cool to tuck away the penalty.

TERRIBLE START

Arsenal suffered an even worse start than United as they took on Fulham at home.

Andreas Pereira gave the visitors the lead in the opening minute when he seized on a stray pass by Bukayo Saka and then beat out-of-position keeper Aaron Ramsdale from 30 metres.

Saka redeemed himself with a penalty equaliser after the break and within two minutes the fired-up hosts were ahead as substitute Eddie Nketiah fired in.

Fulham were reduced to 10 men in the 83rd when Calvin Bassey cynically fouled Nketiah to prevent a counter-attack but Marco Silva's side equalised four minutes later when Palhinha's half-volley found the corner of the net.

Arsenal's first dropped points of the season left them on seven points, below north London rivals Spurs on goal difference after they impressed on the south coast.

New signing James Maddison was instrumental in Tottenham's win, the England midfielder scoring his first goal for the club to put them ahead. Dejan Kulusevski sealed the points in the second half.

"Obviously it's a really positive result but I thought our performance in general was really encouraging. First half I thought we were really good," Postecoglou, who has quickly changed the mood at Spurs, told reporters.

"What we've embarked on is not going to be easy. We've got a hell of a long way to go but if we have the most important people at this football club, the supporters, behind us that's our way of giving back."

Everton are rock bottom after a third successive defeat, this time falling 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sasa Kalajdzic scored three minutes from the end to hand Wolves their first win of the season and pile on the misery for the hosts who wasted several good chances.

Brentford remain unbeaten although they were denied victory as Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen cancelled out Kevin Schade's first-half opener at a rain-soaked Community Stadium.

Champions Manchester City, who have six points, visit promoted Sheffield United on Sunday when Newcastle United, on three points, host Liverpool who have four. REUTERS