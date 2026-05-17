Fernandes equals league assist record in United's 3-2 win over Forest

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MANCHESTER, England, May 17 - Manchester United secured a 3-2 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest in their final home game of a resurgent season on Sunday, with the club on the cusp of confirming Michael Carrick as their permanent manager.

Luke Shaw, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo scored, while captain Bruno Fernandes equalled the league record for assists in a season with his 20th, as United stayed third on 68 points with one game remaining after Carrick's eighth win in nine games at Old Trafford.

Forest sit 16th on 43 points.

Defender Shaw opened the scoring in the fifth minute after a loose clearance fell kindly, drilling his finish into the bottom corner for his first league goal in more than three years.

Morato levelled with his first goal for Forest in the 53rd minute, heading home from close range.

Cunha restored United's lead two minutes later with an effort that stood following a lengthy VAR check for a possible Mbeumo handball in the build-up.

"It was a pity that the game was decided for a decision that, okay, I must accept because it's a decision of the referee, but it's not my opinion," Forest boss Vitor Pereira said. "For me, it's handball very clear, but he decides not to cancel the goal."

Mbeumo, who had squandered several terrific chances earlier in the game, finally found the back of the net in the 76th minute with a composed finish from Fernandes' cross, but Morgan Gibbs-White pulled one back soon after to ensure a nervy finale.

Fernandes equalled the assist record shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

"(My teammates) have been trying to score from my passes," Fernandes said. "I'm very happy for the assist and for the win and to finish the season on a high. I got to 20 today, let's see we have one more game (at Brighton & Hove Albion on May 24). It's the highest I've done in the Premier League so I am very happy with it."

The game marked a fond farewell for Casemiro after four seasons, and the fans gave the Brazil midfielder a standing ovation when he was subbed off in the 80th minute.

With little at stake -- United are already assured of Champions League football, while Forest are safe in the Premier League next season -- both teams played with freedom in an entertaining end-to-end game in which United had eight shots on target while the visitors had four.

United fans roared for another Fernandes assist, and Diogo Dalot and Joshua Zirkzee nearly delivered in stoppage time. Dalot rang his shot off the post, while Zirkzee's shot from the edge of the penalty area was blocked by Elliot Anderson.

Zirkzee's second effort was saved by Matz Sels.

Carrick addressed the fans after the match.

"I could listen to that all night," he said, after the chanting finally died down. "What a way to finish a season here at home, what a game that was. I thought we played ever so well today, it's unbelievable to see this place like this.

"This season, we've had some big, big games that we've really enjoyed." REUTERS