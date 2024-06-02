Fenerbahce set to unveil Mourinho as new manager

Jose Mourinho is set to return to management next season with Fenerbahce, with the Turkish Super Lig club preparing to unveil the well-travelled Portuguese coach as their new manager on Sunday.

Mourinho, 61, has been out of a job since he was sacked by Serie A side AS Roma in January.

The Turkish club said on Saturday that they were in negotiations with Mourinho and released a video where he addressed the fans and said: "See you tomorrow at Kadikoy (in Istanbul). Let's start our journey together."

Mourinho will replace Turkish boss Ismail Kartal, who Fenerbahce parted ways with on Friday after only one loss in the league last season.

The team were involved in a tight title race with Galatasaray but six draws proved costly as their Istanbul rivals won the league by three points.

Mourinho, who has won trophies with clubs such as Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, will be tasked with helping Fenerbahce win their first league title since the 2013-14 season. REUTERS