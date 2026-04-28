Fenerbahce sack manager Tedesco after derby drubbing by Galatasaray

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April 27 - Fenerbahce have sacked manager Domenico Tedesco, the Turkish club said on Monday, following a 3-0 loss to rivals Galatasaray at the weekend which all but ended their Super Lig title hopes.

Tedesco was appointed on a two-year deal in September, replacing Jose Mourinho who left in August after Fenerbahce went out of the Champions League at the playoff stage to Benfica. Mourinho became Benfica manager weeks later.

Fenerbahce have lost just two league games this season, but Sunday's derby defeat leaves them seven points behind Galatasaray with three games left to play.

Tedesco's side did win the Turkish Super Cup in January, beating Galatasaray but went out of the Europa League in the knockout phase playoffs to Nottingham Forest.

Fenerbahce, who have not won the league title since 2014, have also parted ways with sports director Devin Ozek and football coordinator Berke Celebi. Assistant coach Zeki Murat Gole will take charge for the remainder of the season. REUTERS