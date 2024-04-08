Fenerbahce players walk off after one minute to concede Turkish Super Cup

Updated
Apr 08, 2024, 03:39 AM
Published
Apr 08, 2024, 03:38 AM

Fenerbahce's players walked off the pitch after one minute of Sunday's Turkish Super Cup match against Galatasaray, forcing the game to be abandoned and conceding the trophy.

Fenerbahce, who played with their Under-19 team, withdrew from the match in Sanliurfa after Galatasaray's Argentine striker Mauro Icardi scored.

The move appeared to be part of a protest after Fenerbahce in March had considered withdrawing from the league after their players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans during a match. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top