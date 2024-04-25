Female refereeing team to take charge of Serie A game for first time

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - U.S. Sassuolo v Salernitana - Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - October 2, 2022 The first female referee in Serie A Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi signals during the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
An all-woman refereeing team will officiate a Serie A match for the first time this weekend, the Italian Referees' Association (AIA) said on Thursday.

League champions Inter Milan host Torino on Sunday, and the game will be refereed by Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi who will be joined by Francesca Di Monte and Tiziana Trasciatti as assistants.

This milestone in the traditionally male-dominated world of Italian football comes as the sport grapples with issues of representation and inclusivity.

Ferrieri Caputi, 33, already made history as the first female referee in Serie A when she took charge of Sassuolo v Salernitana in 2022, and so far, she has refereed six games in the Italian top flight this season.

Sunday's game at the San Siro will also see Inter continue the celebrations for their 20th league title, which they secured in a 2-1 derby win over AC Milan on Monday. REUTERS

