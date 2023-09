Felix, Cancelo on target as Barcelona crush Real Betis

BARCELONA - Barcelona put on a scintillating performance to crush visitors Real Betis 5-0 on Saturday and provisionally move top of the LaLiga standings.

Xavi Hernandez's side moved up to 13 points from five games, one point ahead of Real Madrid who host Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Loan signing Joao Felix put Barcelona ahead after 25 minutes with a shot from a tight angle after he had missed his first attempt following a superb Oriol Romeu cross.

Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead after a neat move in which Andreas Christensen slipped a pass to Felix who left the ball to give the Poland striker an easy finish.

Ferran Torres scored his third goal of the season with a low free kick into the bottom right corner in the 62nd minute before substitute Raphinha netted from the edge of the area to make it 4-0.

Joao Cancelo scored his first goal since joining Barca on loan from Manchester City to complete the rout nine minutes from time.

Barcelona face Antwerp in their Champions League opener on Tuesday before hosting Celta Vigo in LaLiga. REUTERS