Straitstimes.com header logo

Fatigued Ronaldo threw up after Al-Nassr match, coach says

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Ettifaq - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - April 15, 2026 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action REUTERS/Stringer

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Ettifaq - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - April 15, 2026 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action REUTERS/Stringer

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Google Preferred Source badge

April 16 - Cristiano Ronaldo played through illness and vomited after leaders Al-Nassr claimed a 15th straight Saudi Pro League victory with a 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq, coach Jorge Jesus said.

The 41-year-old forward, who is set to appear in a record sixth World Cup in June, was substituted in the 89th minute of Wednesday's game.

"I was thinking of not including him, he wasn't in good shape," Jesus said. "He was suffering from stomach pains and a general feeling of fatigue. When I substituted him, he went straight to the dressing room and threw up."

Ronaldo has scored 24 goals as Al-Nassr, who are on their longest winning streak in the Saudi top-flight, sit eight points clear at the top of the table. REUTERS

See more on

Cristiano Ronaldo

World Cup

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.