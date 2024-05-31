FAS warns of risks of buying S’pore-South Korea match tickets from unauthorised resellers

SINGAPORE – The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has warned fans against buying tickets from unauthorised platforms for Singapore’s sold-out World Cup qualifier against South Korea at the National Stadium on June 6.

A spokesperson for FAS said on May 31: “Fans are strongly discouraged from purchasing tickets from any third-party resellers as these transactions are subjected to the buyer’s own risk.

“Tickets obtained through such unauthorised sources may be found to be counterfeit or invalid and those found to be using such tickets will face denial of entry to the match.”

Tickets for the Group C match are priced from $10 to $40 for the five categories and $150 for the hospitality package on FAS’ official ticketing channel.

At least a dozen listings on online marketplace Carousell are offering tickets on May 31, with prices set at around two to three times the original.

There are also requests to buy tickets from fans hoping to catch South Korean English Premier League stars such as Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan in action.

The FAS spokesman added: “Neither FAS nor Ticketek Singapore (the official ticketing channel) will be held liable if these tickets are found to be illegitimate, invalid or fraudulent.”

Only 5,000 of the 50,000-seat capacity at the National Stadium will be allocated to away fans, with the rest reserved for Singapore supporters.

The match will be national coach Tsutomu Ogura’s second home match since leading world No. 155 Singapore to a 2-2 draw with 88th-ranked China on March 21.

The Lions are bottom of the group with one point and will play Thailand away on June 11 in their final match. The South Koreans need just a win to secure top spot and a place in the next round of the qualifiers.