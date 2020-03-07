FAS leading goal 2034 charge: MCCY

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) is in discussions with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) over the latter's ambitious plan to have a team qualify for the World Cup in 2034, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng told Parliament yesterday.

He was responding to a follow-up question by Potong Pasir MP Sitoh Yih Pin on what the MCCY's position on the project, dubbed Goal 2034, was, and whether the ministry supported it.

Aljunied GRC MP Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap had earlier asked about the plans for the Lions to reach Goal 2034, pointing out that he had "waited since like September 2019 for updates from the Football Association of Singapore and MCCY".

In reply, Mr Baey said that the Government "does not interfere with the management of national sports associations".

Following Mr Sitoh's question, Mr Baey explained: "Goal 2034 is a goal set by FAS. It's not a goal set by the Government.

"So the role of the Government is to support our NSA where possible. We've asked FAS for a briefing on how they aim to achieve the goal."

He added that during the discussions with FAS, the MCCY had "given some inputs that they may want to look at their mid-term and long-term development plans for youth in order to achieve Goal 2034".

"I understand the FAS has taken the feedback and they are in the midst of talking to other stakeholders to further refine this vision," said Mr Baey, adding that the ministry was looking forward to the FAS sharing its plans "on how it will achieve or aim to achieve Goal 2034".

The Straits Times had contacted the FAS for comment and did not receive a response by press time.

Last August, FAS vice-president Edwin Tong told ST that the FAS' goal for the national team to qualify for the world's biggest tournament in 2034 was a "realistic" ambition.

Goal 2034, Mr Tong, who is also Senior Minister of State (Law and Health) had said, would be used to "focus and shape everything" that the FAS and its stakeholders do and stressed that grassroots football, youth development, infrastructure and schools would be key.

Two weeks later, Mr Faisal submitted a written question in Parliament to MCCY about the FAS' strategic plans to achieve the goal.

In a written response then, Minister Grace Fu said that the ministry "welcomes our Team Singapore athletes and sports associations to strive for excellence and supports them in realising their goals".

She added that the ministry looked forward to hearing from the FAS on its plan to achieving the goal, and how the football fraternity, community and the Government can support it in its efforts.

Mr Tong's announcement of Goal 2034 sparked a debate on the project's feasibility, with many drawing comparisons to Goal 2010, a similar plan to qualify for the World Cup that was mooted in 1998 but ultimately flopped.