FAS launches Players’ Concierge to support Lions’ post-playing career needs

SINGAPORE – National footballers can look forward to more support during and after their playing careers, thanks to a new initiative called the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Players’ Concierge.

The support system is the brainchild of FAS ambassador and lead of special projects Baihakki Khaizan, who is a former Lion with 140 caps. The 39-year-old launched the FAS Players’ Concierge at the sidelines of the three-day Uefa Career Assist Workshop at the Peninsula Excelsior Hotel on Thursday.

Baihakki shared that the initiative took him six months to conceptualise as he gathered the views of various stakeholders before piecing the pillars together in the hope of encouraging not just young players to aspire to become Lions but also convince parents that post-career needs are being taken care off.

He said: “During our playing careers, we do not have the time to actually look into other options, and once we decide to retire, we might find ourselves unsure of what to do next.

“Through the FAS Players’ Concierge, I hope this initiative can serve our national players, both current and former, by guiding and equipping them with the necessary tools to prepare for life after football.

“In the long run, I want to assure the public, especially parents of aspiring footballers of the next generation, that football can be a viable career which does not end once they hang up their boots.”

The programme comprises two existing pillars and four new areas that are meant to address the financial, educational and career developmental needs and concerns of professional football players. The four new pillars are:

Education Partnership: In a collaboration with Republic Polytechnic, ex-players may go on diploma programmes with the institution. The initiative seeks to equip players who wish to further their education prospects with academic qualifications that will enhance their career prospects and personal development.

Job Opportunities: The FAS Players’ Concierge aims to connect former footballers with various sectors, facilitating job opportunities and professional networking, to help support them in finding meaningful attachments and employment during and beyond their playing careers.

The expertise of government agencies such as Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore will be tapped on to help facilitate workplace placements for footballers, leveraging on their unique skills, experiences, and networks.

Coaching Pathways: Tailored programmes with a more efficient and supportive process will be introduced to help players pursue coaching careers.

Overseas Support: As the FAS encourages more players to ply their trade in stronger foreign leagues, the FAS Players’ Concierge is on hand to provide aid to any overseas-based Singapore international should they face any challenges and need help in areas like settling down overseas, accommodation arrangements, contract negotiations or financial aid.

Raymond Cheong, Republic Polytechnic programme chair for the School of Sports, Health and Leisure, said: “The FAS Players’ Concierge is a good step forward to supporting the welfare of the players after they decide to transition into other careers after football.

“We at RP are looking forward to work together with Baihakki and provide a platform for our national players to develop themselves holistically through a wide range of courses we offer which would be a natural progression.”