Fans to vote on fate of Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro

ABUJA - Nigeria Football Federation president Ibrahim Gusau says fans will decide the future of Jose Peseiro as the country’s coach.

Peseiro’s one-year contract runs out on June 30.

Gusau said the NFF would organise a special poll for supporters to decide if the 63-year-old Peseiro, who has won four and lost five matches in charge of the Super Eagles, stays or goes.

“We have the plan to push the votes to Nigerians to hear their views and thoughts,” Gusau told a Nigerian radio show on Saturday.

“We’ve tried the foreign coaches and also the local coaches.”

“Maybe we didn’t get it right in the area of getting the right person. We are going to push it to the public, whether we should continue with Peseiro or he should go,” he said.

The poll to be conducted via telephone will generate much-needed funds for the NFF, who are facing a financial crisis that has meant they owe the Eagles coach several months’ pay.

Peseiro is on a monthly salary of US$70,000 (S$94,629).

He has qualified Nigeria for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations following a 3-2 win away against Sierra Leone this month.

However Nigerians are not convinced he is the man to lead the country to continental glory at the Nations Cup next year in the Ivory Coast.

His team selections have been questioned, the three-time African champions still rely on the individual brilliance of top stars Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze, and he has lost more matches than he has won.

Former international Kadiri Ikhana, who led Enyimba to win the 2003 CAF Champions League, said Peseiro has not made any impact on the Super Eagles this past year.