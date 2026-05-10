Fans storm pitch, Prague derby abandoned with Slavia seconds from title

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May 9 - The derby between Slavia Prague and Sparta Prague was abandoned on Saturday after hundreds of home fans stormed the pitch in the closing minutes, when Slavia were leading 3-2 at their Fortuna Stadium and seconds away from clinching the Czech League title.

Slavia supporters breached security barriers during stoppage time and flooded the field, with some carrying lit flares and running toward the visiting section. Pyrotechnics were thrown into the stands as players from both teams attempted to leave the pitch.

Czech police intervened to restore order and said they have launched criminal proceedings on suspicion of rioting.

Authorities confirmed that Sparta goalkeeper Jakub Surovcik was among those targeted by home fans and was struck by a flare.

“For someone to run up and threaten me to my face during the match, accompanied by an assault, is absolutely unacceptable, and I will be pursuing this through legal channels,” Surovcik said in a statement on social media.

The referee later called off the match. Czech media reported that Sparta players feared for their safety and left the stadium shortly afterwards on the team bus under police escort.

Slavia chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik backed the decision to end the contest.

“The opponent reported an attack on one or two players. I think it is legitimate that the match was ended,” Tvrdik said, calling the incident “a disgrace.” REUTERS