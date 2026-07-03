Fans keep up World Cup spirit in extreme Philly heat

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Fans gather in Philadelphia - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 - Ecuador fans gather outside the Lincoln Financial Field stadium ahead of the match REUTERS/Matthew Hatcher

PHILADELPHIA, July 2 - World Cup fans are being confronted with punishing temperatures in Philadelphia this week, as a heat dome threatened to add extra sizzle to Saturday's last-16 showdown between Paraguay and France on the American Fourth of July holiday weekend.

A heat dome has settled over the eastern half of the United States and Toronto, bringing searing heat and sweltering humidity to World Cup host cities including Philadelphia, where Kylian Mbappe's side hope to continue their relentless march through the tournament.

"We're not used to this heat back at home," said Kerim Alan, a World Cup fan from Manchester, England. "So, you know, we'll put up with it for a couple of hours, and then we'll get to the AC."

The spiritual heart of the American revolution is expected to see a major influx of fans for the game and tourists for the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations, with extreme heat testing the party spirit.

Temperatures are expected to get close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8°C) on Saturday, according to AccuWeather, with conditions posing potential risks.

"Spectators will spend hours in direct sun with little shade, and that sustained exposure is where heat illness takes hold. Fans from cooler climates are especially vulnerable, since their bodies haven't adapted to the heat and humidity that we’ll see in Philadelphia this week," AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Roys said in a statement.

"At these temperatures, staying hydrated, seeking shade frequently, and wearing light clothing aren't just comfort tips, they're safety essentials."

Cooling areas at the local fan fest offered some relief.

"I'm used to this weather, but I think the main factor here is the humidity, because we're close to the river and humidity just makes it much warmer than it should be," said Alan Assainov, a Temple University student from Kazakhstan. REUTERS