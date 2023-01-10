Fans here breathe football, says S’pore coach Aidil Sharin as he begins his Indonesian adventure

SINGAPORE – Aidil Sharin is no stranger to Indonesian football and the fanaticism involved there.

In 2018, he led Home United (now rebranded Lion City Sailors) to a 3-1 win over Persija Jakarta in the AFC Cup Asean Zonal semi-final, second leg match in front of a record 62,198 fans at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium.

While Aidil and his side would eventually silence the opposition fans, witnessing the partisan crowd pour all their emotions into supporting their team convinced Aidil that he must coach in Indonesia someday.

And in 2023, the 45-year-old has got his wish.

Last Saturday, Aidil was announced as the new head coach of Persikabo 1973, who are currently ninth in the 18-team top tier Indonesian League 1 table after 17 matches.

The club is based in West Java, south of Jakarta. Aidil, who was in charge of Kedah Darul Aman in the Malaysian Super League (MSL) previously, joins on an initial five-month deal but with an option to extend for another year at the end of the season.

Aidil is the first Singaporean to coach in Indonesia since Fandi Ahmad was at Pelita Jaya from 2006 to 2010. He shared that he has already received countless messages of support from the club’s fans on his Instagram account, and that at least 50 fans watched his side train in different sessions this week.