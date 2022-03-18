Fan limit raised for SPL matches

The Singapore Premier League (SPL) is set to see its biggest crowds in over two years today after the number of permitted spectators at matches was increased from its current limit, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced yesterday.

Since last August, SPL matches could admit up to 1,000 fans, who had to be fully vaccinated. This limit will now be capped at 50 per cent of each venue's capacity, in accordance with guidelines announced by Sport Singapore last Sunday as the Government streamlined safe management measures.

Since Tuesday, up to 30 fully vaccinated people will be allowed to play team sports like 11-a-side football or hockey at selected venues.

There has not been a capacity crowd at a SPL match since March 6, 2020 when 2,723 people watched Tanjong Pagar United hold the Lion City Sailors to a 1-1 draw.

Under the revised changes, the Jalan Besar Stadium, home of defending champions Sailors and national developmental squad Young Lions, can host up to 3,000 fans while Geylang International and Tampines Rovers' Our Tampines Hub can allow 2,500.

The Jurong East Stadium, which is shared by Albirex Niigata and Tanjong Pagar, Hougang United's Hougang Stadium and Balestier Khalsa's Toa Payoh Stadium can each admit 1,500.

This will take effect from today when the Sailors face Albirex at Jurong East while Tampines host Hougang at Our Tampines Hub.

While social distancing will no longer be required, mask-wearing will be mandatory and spectators must be fully vaccinated.

Children aged 12 and below, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to be accompanied by a fully-vaccinated adult.

Each of the eight SPL clubs will handle ticketing operations for their home matches and fans are advised to check with the clubs for specific details.

SPL matches were first played behind closed doors on March 14, 2020. The 2020 season had begun on Feb 29, and crowds of over 2,500 watched matches between Albirex Niigata and Geylang, and Tanjong Pagar and the Sailors in the first few weeks of the campaign.

Games were later held without paying fans owing to Covid-19 before restrictions were relaxed slightly. On Dec 5 that year, a maximum of 200 spectators were allowed to watch the final match of the season, when Tampines faced Geylang at Our Tampines Hub, subject to mandatory testing.

Last year's campaign which began on March 13 saw fixtures once again played behind closed doors, as with the majority of the 2020 season.

Last April, up to 250 fans were then allowed to enter match venues. In July, this number was briefly reduced to 100 due to a spike in coronavirus cases before it was raised to 500 from Aug 13. It was then further increased to 1,000 from Aug 19.