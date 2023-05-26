Family time vital for Man City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of FA Cup, Champions League finals

LONDON – The best way to prepare for the FA Cup and Champions League finals, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, is not to think about them for the moment.

The newly crowned English Premier League champions will first have to take a trip to Brentford on Sunday for their final league game of the season, before the two crucial finals in June.

City were held 1-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek.

But it did not matter much, as Guardiola’s men had already clinched their fifth league title in six seasons last weekend.

The City boss had joked his players had “drunk all the alcohol in Manchester” during their celebrations, and there will be no more drinking for them before facing Manchester United at Wembley on June 3, and Inter Milan in Istanbul a week later.

Guardiola, though, is allowing himself to drink as much as he wants.

“In my experience the best way to play a final is to disconnect as much as possible. Even our physios and cookers, they need to disconnect. They are here working 10 hours, it is a stressful period,” he said on Friday.

“That’s why, go with your families, play golf, do whatever you want. I go with my family. I don’t forget about football but I have family time, good restaurants.”

On a serious note, the Spaniard probably already knows how he will take on United and Inter.

“I have a plan for United and for Inter. You have to prepare differently,” Guardiola added.

“After seeing United yesterday (4-1 win over Chelsea), I am really impressed. I would be careful anyway but after yesterday and the games recently, we are going to prepare the best we can.

“(On Inter), I would say I saw a little bit last week, but not this week. I’m more focused on United.

“I saw the game against Chelsea and I’ve started to review what they have done. To prepare that game, and see which players we have at our disposal.”

For now, City are hoping to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 25 matches when they face the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.