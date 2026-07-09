Falcao calls Colombian football 'a disgrace' after World Cup exit

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July 8 - Colombia left the World Cup unbeaten in normal play but broken-hearted after their latest penalty shootout defeat, and the national team's all-time top scorer Radamel Falcao was in no mood to offer soothing words.

The South Americans were knocked out in the round of 16 on Tuesday after Switzerland won 4-3 on penalties following a tense 0-0 draw in Vancouver, ending Colombia's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

The country was also eliminated on penalties at the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 and 2021 Copa America tournaments.

Falcao, working as an ESPN pundit during the tournament, said the defeat exposed deeper problems in the country's football system.

"It's a shame given the chances we had; we didn't know how to capitalise on them," Falcao said.

"At this stage of a competition like this, the opposition are of a standard where they won't let you off the hook, and it's been from the penalty spot – as on so many other occasions – that our football has had its wings clipped.

"We have to work on our football, in our clubs and in the national team. We have to pay close attention to this because there have been so many disappointments."

Falcao then turned his fire on Colombia's domestic structure, noting that it has only 36 professional teams, with 20 in the top flight and 16 in the second tier.

"Our youth development programmes need to improve," he said. "It's unacceptable that we don't have a third tier.

"It's a disgrace that our football lacks competitiveness and fosters mediocrity and laziness, with teams that don't invest because they know they won't be relegated."

Colombia had won Group K after beating Uzbekistan and the DR Congo and drawing with Portugal, before eliminating Ghana in the round of 32.

Midfielder Jhon Arias, who started against Switzerland, struck a more hopeful note.

"If there's one thing that defines us, it's our ability to bounce back," Arias said. "Let's hope today marks a fresh start that takes us all the way to the final day; we've had enough of always falling just short." REUTERS