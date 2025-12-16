FACTBOX-Soccer-Profiles of the Group F teams at Africa Cup of Nations

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

RABAT, Dec 16 - Factbox on Group F at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Morocco on Sunday:

FIXTURES (kickoff time GMT)

Dec 24 (1700) Marrakech – Ivory Coast v Mozambique

Dec 24 (1930) Agadir – Cameroon v Gabon

Dec 28 (1700) Marrakech – Cameroon v Ivory Coast

Dec 28 (1930) Agadir – Gabon v Mozambique

Dec 31 (1930) Marrakech – Gabon v Ivory Coast

Dec 31 (1930) Agadir – Cameroon v ‍Mozambique

TEAMS

Cameroon

Previous appearances ​in finals: (21) 1970, 1972, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, ‍2008, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Best performance: Winners 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017

FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 57

Coach: David Pagou

How they qualified: First-place in Group J, ahead of Zimbabwe, ​Kenya and Namibia

Squad

Goalkeepers: ​Devis Epassy (Dinamo Bucharest), Simon Omossola (St Eloi Lupopo), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Montpellier), Edouard Sombang (Colombe du Dja)

Defenders: Samuel Kotto (Gent), Gerzino Nyamsi (Lokomotiv Moscow), Che Malone (USM Alger), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Enzo Boyomo (Osasuna), Mahamadou Nagida (Rennes), Junior Tchamadeu (Stoke City), Christopher Wooh (Spartak Moscow), Darlin Yongwa (Lorient)

Midfielders: Arthur Avom (Lorient), Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion), Christian Bassogog (Al Okhdood), Junior Dina Ebimbe (Stade Brestoise), ‍Arnold Mael Kamden (Sinop), Olivier Kemen (Istanbul Basaksehir), Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United), Danny Namaso (Auxerre), Martin Ndzie (Rapid Vienna), George-Kevin Nkoudou (Al Diriyah), Jean Onana (Genoa)

Forwards: Karl Etta Eyong (Levante), Christian Kofane (Bayer Leverkusen), Frank ​Magri (Toulouse), Patrick Soko (Almeria)

Gabon

Previous appearances in finals: (8) 1994, 1996, 2000, 2010, 2012, ⁠2015, 2017, 2021

Best performance: Quarter-finalists 1996, 2012

FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 78

Coach: Thierry Mouyouma

How they qualified: Runners-up in Group B, behind Morocco but ahead of Lesotho and the Central African Republic

Squad

Goalkeepers: Francois Junior Bekale (Hafia), Loyce Mbaba (Stella d'Adjame), Demba Anse Ngoubi (Mosta)

Defenders: Aaron Appindangoye (Sivasspor), Jonathan do Marcolino (Bourg-en-Bresse), Jacques Ekomie (Angers), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Paris 13 Atletico), Michel Mboula (Metz), Alex Moucketou-Moussounda (Aris Limassol), Johan Obiang (Orleans), Mick Kila ​Onfia (Hafia), Anthony Oyono, Jeremy Oyono (both Frosinone)

Midfielders: Oumar Samake Nze Bagnama (Stade Abidjan), Eric Bocoum (Gol Gohar), Guelor Kanga (Esenler Erokspor), Mario Lemina (Galatasaray), Didier Ndong (Esteghlal), André Biyogho Poko (Amed), Ruben Loufilou (Al Mina’a)

Forwards: Jim Allevinah (Angers), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Olympique ‌de Marseille), Teddy Averlant (Amiens), Shavy Babicka (Red Star Belgrade), Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles ​FC), Edlin Randy Essang Matouti (Khenchela), Malick Evouna (Mangasport), Royce Openda (Girondins Bordeaux)

Ivory Coast

Previous appearances in finals: (25) 1965, 1968, 1970, 1974, 1980, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Best performance: Winners 1992, 2015, 2023

FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 42

Coach: Emerse Fae

How they qualified: Runners-up in Group G, behind Zambia but ahead of Sierra Leone and Chad

Squad

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana (Rizespor), Mohamed Kone (Charleroi), Alban Lafont (Panathinaikos)

Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Willy Bolly (Nottingham Forest), Ousmane Diomande (Sporting Lisbon), Guela Doue (Racing Strasbourg), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Metz), Jean-Ghislain Konan (Gil Vicente), Odilon Kossounou (Atalanta), Evan Ndicka (Roma), Christopher Operi (Istanbul Basaksehir), Armel Zohouri (Iberia 1999)

Midfielders: Seko Fofana (Stade Rennais), Christ Oulai (Trabzonspor), Franck Kessie (Al Ahli), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham ‍Forest), Jean-Michael Seri (NK Maribor)

Forwards: Vakoun Bayo (Udinese), Oumar Diakite (Cercle Bruges), Amad Diallo (Manchester United), Yvan Diomande (RB Leipzig), Sebastien Haller (FC Utrecht), Jean-Philippe Krasso (Paris FC), Bazoumana Toure (Hoffenheim), Wilfried ​Zaha (Charlotte)

Mozambique

Previous appearances in finals: (5) 1986, 1996, 1998, 2010, 2023

Best performance: Group phase

FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 102

Coach: Chiquinho Conde

How they qualified: Runners-up in Group I, behind Mali but ahead of ​Guinea Bissau and Eswatini

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ernan (Associacao Black Bulls), Ivane Urrubal (Ferroviario Nacala), Kimiss Zavala (Marítimo)

Defenders: Bruno Langa (Pafos), Chambuco (Associacao Black Bulls), Diogo ‌Calila (Santa Clara), Edmilson (Al Quwa Al Jawiya), Mexer (Ankara Keciorengucu), Nanani (UD Songo), Nene (Abu Salim), Oscar (UD Songo), Reinildo (Sunderland)

Midfielders: Alfonso Amade (Dunfermline Athletic), Dominguez (UD Songo), Guima (Zira FK), Kambala (Polokwane City), Keyns Abdala (Chaves), Maza (Ferroviario Beira)

Forwards: Chamito (Associacao Black Bulls), Faisal Bangal (AC Mestre), Geny Catamo (Sporting Lisbon), Gildo ‌Vilanculos (Tadamon Sour), Melque (UD Songo), Stanley Ratifo (Chemie Leipzig), Witi (Nacional) REUTERS