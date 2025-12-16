FACTBOX-Soccer-Profiles of the Group F teams at Africa Cup of Nations
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
Follow topic:
RABAT, Dec 16 - Factbox on Group F at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Morocco on Sunday:
FIXTURES (kickoff time GMT)
Dec 24 (1700) Marrakech – Ivory Coast v Mozambique
Dec 24 (1930) Agadir – Cameroon v Gabon
Dec 28 (1700) Marrakech – Cameroon v Ivory Coast
Dec 28 (1930) Agadir – Gabon v Mozambique
Dec 31 (1930) Marrakech – Gabon v Ivory Coast
Dec 31 (1930) Agadir – Cameroon v Mozambique
TEAMS
Cameroon
Previous appearances in finals: (21) 1970, 1972, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
Best performance: Winners 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017
FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 57
Coach: David Pagou
How they qualified: First-place in Group J, ahead of Zimbabwe, Kenya and Namibia
Squad
Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Dinamo Bucharest), Simon Omossola (St Eloi Lupopo), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Montpellier), Edouard Sombang (Colombe du Dja)
Defenders: Samuel Kotto (Gent), Gerzino Nyamsi (Lokomotiv Moscow), Che Malone (USM Alger), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Enzo Boyomo (Osasuna), Mahamadou Nagida (Rennes), Junior Tchamadeu (Stoke City), Christopher Wooh (Spartak Moscow), Darlin Yongwa (Lorient)
Midfielders: Arthur Avom (Lorient), Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion), Christian Bassogog (Al Okhdood), Junior Dina Ebimbe (Stade Brestoise), Arnold Mael Kamden (Sinop), Olivier Kemen (Istanbul Basaksehir), Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United), Danny Namaso (Auxerre), Martin Ndzie (Rapid Vienna), George-Kevin Nkoudou (Al Diriyah), Jean Onana (Genoa)
Forwards: Karl Etta Eyong (Levante), Christian Kofane (Bayer Leverkusen), Frank Magri (Toulouse), Patrick Soko (Almeria)
Gabon
Previous appearances in finals: (8) 1994, 1996, 2000, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2021
Best performance: Quarter-finalists 1996, 2012
FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 78
Coach: Thierry Mouyouma
How they qualified: Runners-up in Group B, behind Morocco but ahead of Lesotho and the Central African Republic
Squad
Goalkeepers: Francois Junior Bekale (Hafia), Loyce Mbaba (Stella d'Adjame), Demba Anse Ngoubi (Mosta)
Defenders: Aaron Appindangoye (Sivasspor), Jonathan do Marcolino (Bourg-en-Bresse), Jacques Ekomie (Angers), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Paris 13 Atletico), Michel Mboula (Metz), Alex Moucketou-Moussounda (Aris Limassol), Johan Obiang (Orleans), Mick Kila Onfia (Hafia), Anthony Oyono, Jeremy Oyono (both Frosinone)
Midfielders: Oumar Samake Nze Bagnama (Stade Abidjan), Eric Bocoum (Gol Gohar), Guelor Kanga (Esenler Erokspor), Mario Lemina (Galatasaray), Didier Ndong (Esteghlal), André Biyogho Poko (Amed), Ruben Loufilou (Al Mina’a)
Forwards: Jim Allevinah (Angers), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Olympique de Marseille), Teddy Averlant (Amiens), Shavy Babicka (Red Star Belgrade), Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC), Edlin Randy Essang Matouti (Khenchela), Malick Evouna (Mangasport), Royce Openda (Girondins Bordeaux)
Ivory Coast
Previous appearances in finals: (25) 1965, 1968, 1970, 1974, 1980, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
Best performance: Winners 1992, 2015, 2023
FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 42
Coach: Emerse Fae
How they qualified: Runners-up in Group G, behind Zambia but ahead of Sierra Leone and Chad
Squad
Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana (Rizespor), Mohamed Kone (Charleroi), Alban Lafont (Panathinaikos)
Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Willy Bolly (Nottingham Forest), Ousmane Diomande (Sporting Lisbon), Guela Doue (Racing Strasbourg), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Metz), Jean-Ghislain Konan (Gil Vicente), Odilon Kossounou (Atalanta), Evan Ndicka (Roma), Christopher Operi (Istanbul Basaksehir), Armel Zohouri (Iberia 1999)
Midfielders: Seko Fofana (Stade Rennais), Christ Oulai (Trabzonspor), Franck Kessie (Al Ahli), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), Jean-Michael Seri (NK Maribor)
Forwards: Vakoun Bayo (Udinese), Oumar Diakite (Cercle Bruges), Amad Diallo (Manchester United), Yvan Diomande (RB Leipzig), Sebastien Haller (FC Utrecht), Jean-Philippe Krasso (Paris FC), Bazoumana Toure (Hoffenheim), Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte)
Mozambique
Previous appearances in finals: (5) 1986, 1996, 1998, 2010, 2023
Best performance: Group phase
FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 102
Coach: Chiquinho Conde
How they qualified: Runners-up in Group I, behind Mali but ahead of Guinea Bissau and Eswatini
Squad
Goalkeepers: Ernan (Associacao Black Bulls), Ivane Urrubal (Ferroviario Nacala), Kimiss Zavala (Marítimo)
Defenders: Bruno Langa (Pafos), Chambuco (Associacao Black Bulls), Diogo Calila (Santa Clara), Edmilson (Al Quwa Al Jawiya), Mexer (Ankara Keciorengucu), Nanani (UD Songo), Nene (Abu Salim), Oscar (UD Songo), Reinildo (Sunderland)
Midfielders: Alfonso Amade (Dunfermline Athletic), Dominguez (UD Songo), Guima (Zira FK), Kambala (Polokwane City), Keyns Abdala (Chaves), Maza (Ferroviario Beira)
Forwards: Chamito (Associacao Black Bulls), Faisal Bangal (AC Mestre), Geny Catamo (Sporting Lisbon), Gildo Vilanculos (Tadamon Sour), Melque (UD Songo), Stanley Ratifo (Chemie Leipzig), Witi (Nacional) REUTERS