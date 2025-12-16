FACTBOX-Soccer-Profiles of the Group D teams at Africa Cup of Nations

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Dijon - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - January 31, 2021 Dijon's Saturnin Allagbe during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

RABAT, Dec 16 - Factbox on Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Morocco on Sunday:

FIXTURES (kickoff time GMT)

Dec 23 (1700) Tangier – Botswana v Senegal

Dec 23 (1930) Rabat – Benin v DR Congo

Dec 27 (1700) Tangier – DR Congo v Senegal

Dec 27 (1930) Rabat – Benin v Botswana

Dec 30 (1930) Tangier – Benin v Senegal

Dec 30 (1930) Rabat – Botswana ‍v ​DR Congo

TEAMS

Benin

Previous appearances in finals: (4) 2004, 2008, 2010, 2019

Best performance: Quarter-finalists 2019

FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: ‍92

Coach: Gernot Rohr (Germany)

How they qualified: Runners-up in Group D, behind Nigeria but ahead of Rwanda and Libya

Squad

Goalkeepers: Saturnin Allagbe (Chauray), Marcel Dandjinou (Kruger United), Serge Obassa (Remo Stars)

Defenders: Samadou Attidjikou (Smouha), Charlemagne ​Azongnitode (AC Oulu), Rodrigue ​Fassinou (Coton Sport Benin), David Kiki (Steaua Bucharest), Rachid Moumini (Sumgayit), Tamimou Ouorou (Sobemap), Yohan Roche (Petrolul), Mohamed Tijani (Yverdon Sport), Olivier Verdon (Ludogorets)

Midfielders: Matteo Ahlinvi (Arsenal Tula), Mariano Ahouangbo (Olimpija), Gislain Ahoudo (Gabes), Sessi d’Almeida (Neftci), Dodo Dokou (Leixoes), Imourane Hassane (Grasshoppers), Rodrigue Kossi (Hassania Agadir)

Forwards: Adam Akimey (Helsingborg), Rodolfo Aloko (Kustosija), Romaric Amoussou (ASEC Abidjan), Jodel Dossou (Le Pays du Valois), Steve Mounie (Alanyaspor), Junior Olaitan (Goztepe), ‍Razack Rachidou (Kustosija), Olatoundji Tessilimi (Seinajoen Jalkapallokerho), Aiyegun Tosin (Lorient)

Botswana

Previous appearances in finals: (1) 2012

Best performance: Group phase

FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 138

Coach: Morena Ramoreboli (South Africa)

How they qualified: ​Runners-up in Group C, behind Egypt but ahead of Mauritania and ⁠Cape Verde

Squad

Goalkeepers: Kabelo Dambe (Township Rollers), Keagile Kgosipula (Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Goitseone Phoko (Jwaneng Galaxy)

Defenders: Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Al Ittihad), Mosha Gaolaolwe (Township Rollers), Mothusi Johnson (Gaborone United), Tebogo Kopelang, Thabo Leinanyane, Chicco Molefe (all Jwaneng Galaxy), Shanganani Nganda (Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Alford Velaphi (Gaborone United)

Midfielders: Gilbert Baruti (Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Mothusi Cooper (Township Rollers), Lebogang Ditsele (Gaborone United), Monty Enosa (Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Thabo Maponda (Gaborone United), Godairone Modingwane (Botswana Defence Force XI), ​Gape Mohutsiwa (Mouloudia Oran), Olebogeng Ramotse (Jwaneng Galaxy)

Forwards: Segolame Boy (Sua Flamingoes), Omaatla Kebatho (Jwaneng Galaxy), Thatayaone Kgamanyane (Gaborone United), Tumisang Orebonye (Wydad Casablanca), Losika Ratshukudu (Ubuntu Cape Town), Kabelo Seakanyeng (Maghreb Fes), Thabang Sesinyi (Jwaneng Galaxy)

DR Congo

Previous ‌appearances in finals: (20) 1965, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1988, 1992, ​1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2023

Best performance: Winners 1968, 1974

FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 56

Coach: Sebastien Desabre

How they qualified: First-place in Group H, ahead of Tanzania, Guinea and Ethiopia

Squad

Goalkeepers: Matthieu Epolo (Standard Liege), Timothy Fayulu (Noah), Lionel Mpasi (Le Havre)

Defenders: Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian), Gedeon Kalulu (Aris Limassol), Steve Kapuadi (Legia Warsaw), Joris Kayembe (Racing Genk), Arthur Masuaku (Sunderland), Chancel Mbemba (Olympique de Marseille), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Theo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow), Michel-Ange Balikwisha (Celtic), Brian Cipenga (Castellon), Edo Kayembe (Watford), Nathanael Mbuku (Montpellier), Samuel Moutoussamy (Atromitos), Ngalayel Mukau (Lille), Charles Pickel (Espanyol), Noah Sadiki (Sunderland), Mario Stroeykens (Anderlecht)

Forwards: Cedric Bakambu (Real Betis), Simon Banza (Al Jazira), Samuel Essende (Augsburg), Meshack Elia (Alanyaspor), Fiston Mayele (Pyramids)

Senegal

Previous appearances in finals: (17) 1965, 1968, 1986, ‍1990, 1992, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Best performance: Winners 2021

FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 19

Coach: ​Pape Thiaw

How they qualified: First-place in Group L, ahead of Burkina Faso, Burundi and Malawi

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mory Diaw (Le Havre), Yehvann Diouf (Nice), Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli)

Defenders: Ilay Camara (Anderlecht), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), El Hadji ​Malik Diouf (West Ham United), Ismail Jakobs (Galatasaray), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal), Antoine Mendy (Nice), Moussa Niakhate (Olympique Lyonnais), Mamadou Sarr (Racing Strasbourg), Abdoulaye ‌Seck (Maccabi Haifa)

Midfielders: Lamine Camara (Monaco), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Habib Diarra (Sunderland), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Villarreal), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Lazio), Habib Diallo (Metz), Assane Diao (Como), Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich), Sadio Mane (Al Nassr), Ibrahim Mbaye (Paris St Germain), Cherif Ndiaye (Samsunspor), ‌Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), Cheikh Sabaly (Metz), Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace) REUTERS