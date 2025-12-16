FACTBOX-Soccer-Profiles of the Group B teams at Africa Cup of Nations

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

RABAT, Dec 16 - Factbox on Group B at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Morocco on Sunday:

FIXTURES (kickoff time GMT)

Dec 22 (1700) Agadir – Egypt v Zimbabwe

Dec 22 (1930) Marrakech – Angola v South Africa

Dec 26 (1700) Agadir – Egypt v South Africa

Dec 26 (1930) Marrakech – Angola v Zimbabwe

Dec 29 (1930) Agadir – Angola v Egypt

Dec 29 (1930) Marrakech – South Africa v ‍Zimbabwe

TEAMS

Angola

Previous appearances ​in finals: (9) 1996, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2019, 2023

Best performance: Quarter-finalists 2008, 2010, 2023

FIFA ‍world ranking Nov 2025: 89

Coach: Patrice Beaumelle (France)

How they qualified: First-placed team in Group F, ahead of Sudan, Niger and Ghana

Squad

Goalkeepers: Signori Antonio (Etoile Carogue), Agostinho Kalunga (Wiliete), Hugo Marques (Petro Atletico), Nublu (Primerio ​Agosto)

Defenders: Eddie Afonso (Petro ​Atletico), Pedro Bondo (Famalicao), Jonathan Buatu (Gil Vicente), David Carmo (Real Oviedo), To Carneiro (Royal Armed Forces), Nurio Fortuna (Volos), Kialonda Gaspar (Lecce), Clinton Mata (Olympique Lyonnais), Rui Modesto (Udinese)

Midfielders: Mario Balburdia (Boluspor), Fredy (Bodrum), Manuel Keliano (Akhmat Grozny), Maestro (Alanyaspor), Beni Mukendi (Vitoria Guimaraes), Show (Kocaelispor)

Forwards: Ary Papel (Al Akhdar), Manuel Benson (Swansea City), Chico Banza (Zamalek), Gelson Dala (Al Wakrah), Zito Luvumbo (Cagliari), Mabululu (Al Ahli Tripoli), ‍Milson (Red Star Belgrade), Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano), Mbala Nzola (Pisa)

Egypt

Previous appearances in finals: (26, record) 1957, 1959, 1962, 1963, 1970, 1974, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, ​1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2017, 2019, 2021, ⁠2023

Best performance: Winners 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010

FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 34

Coach: Hossam Hassan

How they qualified: First-placed team in Group C, ahead of Botswana, Mauritania and Cape Verde

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ahmed El Shenawy (Pyramids), Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir (both Al Ahly), Mohamed Sobhi (Zamalek)

Defenders: Hossam Abdelmaguid (Zamalek), Ahmed Eid (Al Masry), Ahmed Fatouh (Zamalek), Mohamed Hamdy (Pyramids), Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim (both Al Ahly), Mohamed Ismail (Zamalek), Rami ​Rabia (Al Ain), Khaled Sobhi (Al Masry)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Adel (Al Jazira), Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia (both Al Ahly), Hamdy Fathi (Al Wakrah), Mostafa Fathi, Mohanad Lashin (both Pyramids), Mahmoud Saber (ZED), Mohamed Shehata (Zamalek), Mahmoud Trezeguet, Ahmed Zizo (both ‌Al Ahly)

Forwards: Osama Faisal (National Bank Egypt), Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes), ​Salah Mohsen (Al Masry), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

South Africa

Previous appearances in finals: (11) 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2019, 2023.

Best performance: Winners 1996

FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 61

Coach: Hugo Broos (Belgium)

How they qualified: First-placed team in Group K, ahead of Uganda, Congo and South Sudan

Squad

Goalkeepers: Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele), Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Samukele Kabini (Molde), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), Siyabonga Ngezana (Steaua Bucharest), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Tylon Smith (Queens Park Rangers)

Midfielders: Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalenthe Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Shandre Campbell (Club Brugge), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Evidence Makgopa, Sipho Mbule, Relebohile Mofokeng (all Orlando Pirates), Elias Mokwana (Al Hazem), ‍Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates), Mohau Nkota (Al Ettifaq)

Zimbabwe

Previous appearances in finals: (5) 2004, 2006, 2017, 2019, 2021

Best performance: Group phase

FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 129

Coach: Mario ​Marinica (Romania)

How they qualified: Runners-up in Group J, behind Cameroon but ahead of Kenya and Namibia

Squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi), Martin Mapisa (Moors World of Sport)

Defenders: Sean Fusire (Sheffield Wednesday), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), ​Brandon Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Teenage Hadebe (Cincinnati), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Alec Mudimu (Flint Town United), Godknows ‌Murwira (Scottland), Gerald Takwara (Al Ittihad Misurata)

Midfielders: Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jonah Fabisch (Erzgebirg Aue), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Prosper Padera (Seinajoen Jalkapallokerho), Andrew Rinomhota (Reading)

Strikers: Bill Antonio (KV Mechelen), Macauley Bonne (Maldon & Tiptree), Tadiwanashe Chakuchichi (Scottland), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Knowledge Musona (Scottland), ‌Washington Navaya (TelOne), Ishmael Wadi (CAPS United), Junior Zindoga (TS Galaxy) REUTERS