FACTBOX-Soccer-Profiles of the Group A teams at Africa Cup of Nations

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA Arab Cup - Qatar 2025 - Qualifying - Comoros v Yemen - Grand Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 26, 2025 Comoros' Adel Anzimati celebrates after saving a penalty during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

RABAT, Dec 16 - Factbox on Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Morocco on Sunday:

FIXTURES (kickoff time GMT)

Dec 21 (1900) Rabat – Morocco v Comoros

Dec 22 (1430) Casablanca – Mali v Zambia

Dec 26 (1200) Rabat – Morocco v Mali

Dec 26 (1430) Casablanca – Comoros v Zambia

Dec 29 (1730) Rabat – Morocco v Zambia

Dec 29 (1730) Casablanca – Comoros v Mali

TEAMS

Comoros

Previous appearances in finals: (1) ‍2021

Best performance: ​Round of 16 2021

FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 108

Coach: Stefano Cusin (Italy)

How they qualified: First-placed team in Group ‍A, ahead of Tunisia, Gambia and Madagascar

Squad

Goalkeepers: Adel Anzimati (Ararat Yerevan), Ben Salim Boina (Istres), Yannick Pandor (Royal Franc Borains)

Defenders: Akim Abdallah (Guingamp), Said Bakari (Sparta Rotterdam), Ismael Boura (Troyes), Kassim Mdahoma (Aubagne), Idriss Mohamed (Le Puy), Ahmed ​Soilihi (Toulon), Kenan Toibibou (NK ​Bravo), Kari Yannis (Frejus Saint-Raphael)

Midfielders: Youssouf Bendjaloud (Sochaux), Yacine Bourhane (Aris Limassol), Rayan Lutin (Amiens), Youssouf Mchangama (Al Batin), Iyad Mohamed (Casa Pia), Rayan Mroivili (Villefranche), Remy Vita (Tondela), Youssef Zaydou (Al Fateh)

Forwards: Ali Aboubacar (Royal Franc Borains), Ahmed Aymeric (Chateauroux), El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (FK Zemun), Myziane Maolida (Al Kholood), Rafiki Saïd (Standard Liege), Faiz Selemani (Qatar SC), Amir Zaid (Istres)

Mali

Previous appearances in finals: (13) 1972, 1994, ‍2002, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Best performance: Runners-up 1972

FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 54

Coach: Tom Saintfiet (Belgium)

How they qualified: First-placed team in ​Group I, ahead of Mozambique, Guinea Bissau and Eswatini

Squad

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Young ⁠Africans), Ismael Diawara (Sirius), Mamadou Sawassa (Laval)

Defenders: Ousmane Camara (Angers), Woyo Coulibaly (Sassuolo), Amadou Dante (Arouca), Abdoulaye Diaby (Grasshoppers), Fode Doucoure (Le Havre), Mamadou Fofana (New England Revolution), Nathan Gassama (Baltika), Sikou Niakate (Sporting Braga), Hamari Traore (Paris FC)

Midfielders: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur), Mohamed Camara (Al Sadd), Lassana Coulibaly (Lecce), Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly), Mahamadou Doumbia (Al Ittihad), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig), Mamadou Sangare (Racing Lens), Ibrahima Sissoko (VfL Bochum)

Forwards: Mamadou Camara (Laval), Gaoussou Diakite (Lausanne Sports), Gaoussou Diarra (Feyenoord), Nene Dorgeles (Fenerbahce), Kamory Doumbia (Stade ​Brestois), Mamadou Doumbia (Watford), Lassine Sinayoko (Auxerre), Moussa El Bilal Toure (Besiktas)

Morocco

Previous appearances in finals: (19) 1972, 1976, 1978, 1980, 1986, 1988, 1992, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Best performance: ‌Winners 1976

FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 11

Coach: Walid Regragui

How they qualified: ​Hosts, but also participated in the qualifiers and were first placed team in Group B, ahead of Gabon, Lesotho and the Central African Republic

Squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), Munir El Kajoui (Renaissance Berkane), El Mehdi Al Harrar (Raja Casablanca)

Defenders: Nayef Aguerd (Olympique de Marseille), Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal (Stade Rennais), Mohamed Chibi (Pyramids), Jawad El Yamiq (Al Najma), Achraf Hakimi (Paris St Germain), Adam Masina (Torino), Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United), Romain Saiss (Al Sadd), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven)

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis), Eliesse Ben Seghir (Bayer Leverkusen), Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid), Neil El Aynaoui (AS Roma), Bilal El Khannous (VfB Stuttgart), Azzedine Ounahi (Girona), Oussama Targhaline (Feyenoord)

Forwards: Ilias Akhomach (Villareal), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiakos), Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahce), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis), Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland)

Zambia

Previous appearances in finals: (18) 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, ‍1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2023

Best performance: Winners 2012

FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 90

Coach: Moses Sichone

How ​they qualified: First-placed team in Group G, ahead of the Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Chad

Squad

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Francis Mwansa (Zanaco), Willard Mwanza (Power Dynamos)

Defenders: Mathews Banda (Nkana), Dominic Chanda (Power Dynamos), Obino Chisala (Al ​Merrikh), Kabaso Chongo (Zesco United), David Hamansenya (Leganes), Gift Mphande (Zesco United), Frankie Musonda (Bahrain SC), Benson Sakala (Bohemians), Stoppila Sunzu (Changchun Yatai)

Midfielders: Joseph ‌Sabobo Banda (Hapoel Be’er Sheva), Lameck Banda (Lecce), Miguel Chaiwa (Hibernian), Wilson Chisala (Zanaco), Given Kalusa (FC Muza), Kings Kangwa (Hapoel Be’er Sheva), Joseph Liteta (Cagliari), Lubambo Musonda (FC Magdeburg), Pascal Phiri (Zesco United), Fashion Sakala (Al Fayha), David Simukonda (Zesco United), Owen Tembo (Power Dynamos)

Strikers: Patson Daka (Leicester City), Jack Lahne ‌Kalichi (Austria Lustenau), Eliya Mandanji (Zanaco), Kennedy Musonda (Hapoel Ramat Gan) REUTERS