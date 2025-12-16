FACTBOX-Soccer-Profiles of the Group A teams at Africa Cup of Nations
RABAT, Dec 16 - Factbox on Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Morocco on Sunday:
FIXTURES (kickoff time GMT)
Dec 21 (1900) Rabat – Morocco v Comoros
Dec 22 (1430) Casablanca – Mali v Zambia
Dec 26 (1200) Rabat – Morocco v Mali
Dec 26 (1430) Casablanca – Comoros v Zambia
Dec 29 (1730) Rabat – Morocco v Zambia
Dec 29 (1730) Casablanca – Comoros v Mali
TEAMS
Comoros
Previous appearances in finals: (1) 2021
Best performance: Round of 16 2021
FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 108
Coach: Stefano Cusin (Italy)
How they qualified: First-placed team in Group A, ahead of Tunisia, Gambia and Madagascar
Squad
Goalkeepers: Adel Anzimati (Ararat Yerevan), Ben Salim Boina (Istres), Yannick Pandor (Royal Franc Borains)
Defenders: Akim Abdallah (Guingamp), Said Bakari (Sparta Rotterdam), Ismael Boura (Troyes), Kassim Mdahoma (Aubagne), Idriss Mohamed (Le Puy), Ahmed Soilihi (Toulon), Kenan Toibibou (NK Bravo), Kari Yannis (Frejus Saint-Raphael)
Midfielders: Youssouf Bendjaloud (Sochaux), Yacine Bourhane (Aris Limassol), Rayan Lutin (Amiens), Youssouf Mchangama (Al Batin), Iyad Mohamed (Casa Pia), Rayan Mroivili (Villefranche), Remy Vita (Tondela), Youssef Zaydou (Al Fateh)
Forwards: Ali Aboubacar (Royal Franc Borains), Ahmed Aymeric (Chateauroux), El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (FK Zemun), Myziane Maolida (Al Kholood), Rafiki Saïd (Standard Liege), Faiz Selemani (Qatar SC), Amir Zaid (Istres)
Mali
Previous appearances in finals: (13) 1972, 1994, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
Best performance: Runners-up 1972
FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 54
Coach: Tom Saintfiet (Belgium)
How they qualified: First-placed team in Group I, ahead of Mozambique, Guinea Bissau and Eswatini
Squad
Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Young Africans), Ismael Diawara (Sirius), Mamadou Sawassa (Laval)
Defenders: Ousmane Camara (Angers), Woyo Coulibaly (Sassuolo), Amadou Dante (Arouca), Abdoulaye Diaby (Grasshoppers), Fode Doucoure (Le Havre), Mamadou Fofana (New England Revolution), Nathan Gassama (Baltika), Sikou Niakate (Sporting Braga), Hamari Traore (Paris FC)
Midfielders: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur), Mohamed Camara (Al Sadd), Lassana Coulibaly (Lecce), Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly), Mahamadou Doumbia (Al Ittihad), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig), Mamadou Sangare (Racing Lens), Ibrahima Sissoko (VfL Bochum)
Forwards: Mamadou Camara (Laval), Gaoussou Diakite (Lausanne Sports), Gaoussou Diarra (Feyenoord), Nene Dorgeles (Fenerbahce), Kamory Doumbia (Stade Brestois), Mamadou Doumbia (Watford), Lassine Sinayoko (Auxerre), Moussa El Bilal Toure (Besiktas)
Morocco
Previous appearances in finals: (19) 1972, 1976, 1978, 1980, 1986, 1988, 1992, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
Best performance: Winners 1976
FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 11
Coach: Walid Regragui
How they qualified: Hosts, but also participated in the qualifiers and were first placed team in Group B, ahead of Gabon, Lesotho and the Central African Republic
Squad
Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), Munir El Kajoui (Renaissance Berkane), El Mehdi Al Harrar (Raja Casablanca)
Defenders: Nayef Aguerd (Olympique de Marseille), Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal (Stade Rennais), Mohamed Chibi (Pyramids), Jawad El Yamiq (Al Najma), Achraf Hakimi (Paris St Germain), Adam Masina (Torino), Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United), Romain Saiss (Al Sadd), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV Eindhoven)
Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis), Eliesse Ben Seghir (Bayer Leverkusen), Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid), Neil El Aynaoui (AS Roma), Bilal El Khannous (VfB Stuttgart), Azzedine Ounahi (Girona), Oussama Targhaline (Feyenoord)
Forwards: Ilias Akhomach (Villareal), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiakos), Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahce), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis), Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain), Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland)
Zambia
Previous appearances in finals: (18) 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2023
Best performance: Winners 2012
FIFA world ranking Nov 2025: 90
Coach: Moses Sichone
How they qualified: First-placed team in Group G, ahead of the Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Chad
Squad
Goalkeepers: Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Francis Mwansa (Zanaco), Willard Mwanza (Power Dynamos)
Defenders: Mathews Banda (Nkana), Dominic Chanda (Power Dynamos), Obino Chisala (Al Merrikh), Kabaso Chongo (Zesco United), David Hamansenya (Leganes), Gift Mphande (Zesco United), Frankie Musonda (Bahrain SC), Benson Sakala (Bohemians), Stoppila Sunzu (Changchun Yatai)
Midfielders: Joseph Sabobo Banda (Hapoel Be’er Sheva), Lameck Banda (Lecce), Miguel Chaiwa (Hibernian), Wilson Chisala (Zanaco), Given Kalusa (FC Muza), Kings Kangwa (Hapoel Be’er Sheva), Joseph Liteta (Cagliari), Lubambo Musonda (FC Magdeburg), Pascal Phiri (Zesco United), Fashion Sakala (Al Fayha), David Simukonda (Zesco United), Owen Tembo (Power Dynamos)
Strikers: Patson Daka (Leicester City), Jack Lahne Kalichi (Austria Lustenau), Eliya Mandanji (Zanaco), Kennedy Musonda (Hapoel Ramat Gan) REUTERS