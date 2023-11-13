Fabregas named interim manager at Como

Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas will take temporary charge of Como following the departure of Moreno Longo, the Italian Serie B club said on Monday.

The job will mark the senior managerial debut for the 36-year-old former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea player after he retired in July.

Fabregas played 17 games in Italy's second-tier with Como last season before retiring and taking on the role of the club's youth team coach.

Como are sixth in the standings and take on Feralpisalo at home on Nov. 25. REUTERS