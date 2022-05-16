FA Cup triumph sees Klopp match Fergie

LONDON • For all his accolades, the late Bob Paisley could not lead Liverpool to an FA Cup triumph during his legendary stint at Anfield from 1974 to 1983.

On Saturday, Jurgen Klopp not only emulated Paisley in leading the Reds to the final of four major competitions - including the Europa League, League Cup and Champions League - but he also won the sole trophy that eluded his predecessor.

Liverpool edged out Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after the game at Wembley had finished 0-0 in extra time, and lifted their eighth FA Cup trophy and the first since 2006.

Just like in the League Cup final in February, both teams could not be separated in 120 minutes and it took spot-kicks to again decide the winner. Cesar Azpilicueta and Sadio Mane both missed, meaning it went to sudden death, and after Mason Mount's effort was saved by Alisson Becker, Kostas Tsimikas clinched the victory.

Klopp joined Manchester United great Alex Ferguson as only the second manager to win the Champions League, Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup with the same English club, offering more proof why he penned a long-term contract last month to stay with Liverpool until 2026.

"It is pure joy to be part of this club at the moment," the German said. "There is a lot to come and a lot to play for. Tonight, I decided to just enjoy this moment and not think about the next challenge. It is really special."

The Reds are still in with a shout to claim two more trophies this season for an unprecedented quadruple - no English club have come this close to achieving the feat.

While they are dependent on Premier League leaders Manchester City dropping points, Klopp's men will take on La Liga winners Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.

Liverpool's push to sweep all available trophies is down to the "mentality monsters" that Klopp has fostered since arriving in 2015.

"Outstanding, it was an incredible, intense game against Chelsea - they would have deserved it exactly the same way, like in the Carabao Cup. That's how small the margins are," he said.

"That is all because of the character of these players. It's the only reason... I can motivate as much as I want, but if these boys got soft or weak, then you would have no chance to compete with City in a league like this."

He also dedicated their second straight shoot-out success to German sport neuroscience company neuro11, which has been helping the team with data-based training.

"Penalty shoot-outs are a lottery but we did it again. We work with a company called neuro11. One of them is a neuroscientist who said they can train penalty shooting - and this trophy is for them like the League Cup was," Klopp added.

Tomorrow's league trip to Southampton will be a quick turnaround from the FA Cup final, so the squad will be rotated.

But Klopp reassured fans that the injuries suffered by Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk - the trio were substituted at Wembley - were minor and he had no concerns over their fitness for the final three games.

"I really have no clue in this moment who I can line up. I think we will have to make a few changes (at St Mary's)," he said.

"We will go there, Southampton last home (game) of the season for them and they won't want to lose that and that will be incredibly tough. The quadruple is on if you want, and off as well because of the situation. But that's not important at the moment, to be honest.

"It's really special that we won both domestic Cups."

