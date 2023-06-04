FA Cup final defeat clouds Manchester United's season

LONDON – Manchester United’s painful FA Cup final loss to Manchester City casts a cloud over a largely impressive season under Erik ten Hag in which they ended their trophy drought and regained their place in the Champions League.

City captain Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in a 2-1 win for the Premier League champions at Wembley on Saturday – including the fastest goal in FA Cup final history – as his side stayed on track for a treble.

Ten Hag, in his first campaign at Old Trafford, praised his men for their performance against “probably the best team in the world” before reflecting on the overall campaign.

“We played a fantastic season and it’s more than we could have expected before,” said the Dutchman, who admitted that his players were “broken and disappointed” by the defeat.

“We were third in the league, we are qualified for the Champions League, we won a trophy and we were in another final.

“So, yeah, I’m really happy with the performance from my team all over.”

But in the cold light of day, he will be aware that although the scoreline was close at Wembley, Pep Guardiola’s men were in control for most of the match against his largely toothless side.

United’s campaign is difficult to sum up.

They beat Newcastle in the League Cup final in February to lift their first silverware since 2017 and finished third in the Premier League.

But their season has been also peppered with heavy defeats – they were mauled 4-0 by Brentford, 6-3 by City and 7-0 by Liverpool.

United briefly threatened to make the Premier League a three-horse race but in the end they finished 14 points behind City in the table, with just one more point than they achieved in the 2020-21 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Marcus Rashford’s career-best 30 goals in all competitions papered over the cracks up front, with the team short of alternative firepower.

Forward Anthony Martial and winger Antony were unfit for the final at Wembley, leaving Wout Weghorst – who has failed to score a single Premier League goal since he arrived on loan in January – as one of ten Hag’s few attacking options.