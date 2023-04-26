FA Cup final between Manchester rivals City and United to kick off early at 3pm

Manchester United's Wout Weghorst celebrating after hitting the winning penalty against Brighton on April 23. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON – The English FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday, June 3 will kick off at 3pm local time (10pm in Singapore) at Wembley, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

According to the British media, the police had requested an earlier kick-off time from its recent slots as a late afternoon clash to ease pressure on the transport system.

It will be the first time in 12 years that the match will start at 3pm. Since 2012, the showpiece finale to the football season had started between 4.45pm and 5.30pm. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Man Utd beat Brighton on penalties to set up FA Cup final with Man City
Pep Guardiola delighted after ‘perfect’ Manchester City clear FA Cup semi-final hurdle

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top