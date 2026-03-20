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FA charge Tottenham boss Tudor with misconduct over referee comments

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Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Tottenham Hotspur v Atletico Madrid - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - March 18, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Igor Tudor before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Tottenham Hotspur v Atletico Madrid - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - March 18, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Igor Tudor before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

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March 20 - Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Igor Tudor has been charged with misconduct for his remarks about the match official after their 2-1 Premier League defeat at Fulham earlier this month, the FA said on Thursday.

"I didn't like the referee today, too much of a home team referee," Tudor told the BBC after the game on March 1.

"All the decisions were on their side. He doesn't understand football, the feeling of what is wrong and what is right."

The FA said his remarks "imply bias and/or question integrity and/or are personally offensive in relation to a match official", giving Tudor until March 23 to respond.

Tottenham, who are 16th in the league, host Nottingham Forest on Sunday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.