Eberechi Eze stunner helps Arsenal past Leverkusen into Champions League last eight

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON - Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze opened his Champions League account with a stunning goal as his side outclassed Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 at home to reach the quarter-finals with a 3-1 aggregate victory on March 17.

Leverkusen somehow weathered a barrage of Arsenal pressure in the opening half an hour with keeper Janis Blaswich outstanding until Eze’s screamer from outside the area in the 37th minute put them in control of an awkward last-16 tie.

The tireless Declan Rice made it 2-0 just past the hour mark with a precise low finish and Leverkusen, who ended Arsenal’s 100 per cent record in this season’s competition when they had the better of a 1-1 draw in last week’s first leg, never really threatened a comeback.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been criticised for their efficient rather than flamboyant style this season, but they were hugely impressive as they swept into the last eight where they will face Portuguese side Sporting. REUTERS