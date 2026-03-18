Straitstimes.com header logo

Eberechi Eze stunner helps Arsenal past Leverkusen into Champions League last eight

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Arsenal beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0, with a 3-1 aggregate victory, to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.
  • Eberechi Eze's stunning goal in the 37th minute and Declan Rice's precise finish secured Arsenal's win.
  • Leverkusen, despite a 1-1 draw in the first leg, couldn't threaten a comeback against a dominant Arsenal side.

AI generated

LONDON - Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze opened his Champions League account with a stunning goal as his side outclassed Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 at home to reach the quarter-finals with a 3-1 aggregate victory on March 17.

Leverkusen somehow weathered a barrage of Arsenal pressure in the opening half an hour with keeper Janis Blaswich outstanding until Eze’s screamer from outside the area in the 37th minute put them in control of an awkward last-16 tie.

The tireless Declan Rice made it 2-0 just past the hour mark with a precise low finish and Leverkusen, who ended Arsenal’s 100 per cent record in this season’s competition when they had the better of a 1-1 draw in last week’s first leg, never really threatened a comeback.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been criticised for their efficient rather than flamboyant style this season, but they were hugely impressive as they swept into the last eight where they will face Portuguese side Sporting. REUTERS

Arsenal's Declan Rice scores their second goal.

PHOTO: REUTERS

More on this topic
Sporting stage stunning comeback to reach Champions League quarter-finals
Vinicius Jr nets double as Real Madrid dispatch Manchester City in Champions League last 16
See more on

Champions League

Arsenal

European football

Football matches

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.