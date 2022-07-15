Experience with fans in S'pore is 'amazing', say duo

Liverpool might not be at their best during pre-season, but Fabinho is determined to put on a good show today with the Reds in town for the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy against fellow English Premier League (EPL) side Crystal Palace.

Speaking at a meet-and-greet session with fans organised by Carlsberg yesterday, Fabinho, 28, said: "Though physically we might not be in the best shape, but we recognised we're playing in front of thousands of fans who don't often have the opportunity to see us play.

"So of course, we want to play a good game for the fans here. (During my) first time (here in 2019), I saw the love of fans and I know Singapore has big groups of Liverpool fans so it's always nice to come here to see them all."

Fabinho was part of the Brazil squad that drew 1-1 with Senegal and Nigeria in international friendlies at the National Stadium in 2019.

He and fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara spent 10 minutes answering questions in front of 65 supporters during the event at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore before group photos. Carlsberg have had a partnership with Liverpool since 1992.

Thiago, 31, was looking forward to the atmosphere of a packed National Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,000. He said: "We were having coffee upstairs and we already heard you guys. So imagine with 50,000 or 60,000 at the stadium... we will enjoy (the experience) a lot and we're here for that."

While the players have not had time to try local food, the Reds pair said they were keen as they liked Asian cuisine. Fabinho said: "When I go to different countries, I always love to try new food... so hopefully we will have the opportunity after the game."

They also thanked the crowd for their support. Thiago said: "The experience we've had is amazing. We have a great crowd at Anfield to help us every day but to see it outside of England, that there are so many more Liverpool fans, it's a lovely thing to see."

Fabinho added: "I know the fans here, no matter what the time of the match is, sometimes it's 5am, you will watch the games. This shows what the club means to everyone so thank you for the love."