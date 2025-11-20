Exeter City postpone match due to stadium fire damage

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Exeter City have postponed their League One game against Burton Albion on Saturday after they were unable to complete repairs and safety checks following a fire at their stadium, the club said.

The fire broke out at St James Park last week, causing "significant damage to several critical areas".

"Repair work will continue at pace as we aim to restore the stadium to full operation as quickly as possible," the English third-tier club said in a statement on Wednesday, adding they would soon announce a new date.

Exeter, who are 20th, next travel to Bradford City on November 29. REUTERS