‘Exceptional’ Liverpool can beat anyone, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola

LONDON – It is nearing the end of the season and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been plotting ways to win trophies, with his side still in the running to clinch the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble.

But first, he has to prepare for their big home clash against Liverpool in the league on Saturday, a match which he feels is unpredictable.

City are second in the standings on 61 points and have a game in hand over leaders Arsenal, who are eight points ahead. A victory will cut the deficit to five points for a couple of hours at least.

Liverpool are sixth and 19 points behind City.

Guardiola’s men are refusing to surrender their Premier League crown without a fight, winning their past six games in all competitions and scoring a combined 13 goals in their most recent matches against RB Leipzig and Burnley.

When asked about the challenge of facing Liverpool, the City boss said: “We know each other for many years, so one more. They remain an exceptional team.

“They can beat everyone, like we can beat everyone.”

Arsenal, who have 10 games remaining and are chasing a first championship since 2003-04, host 14th-placed Leeds United later on Saturday, and there is little margin for error in City’s attempt to clinch a fifth title in six seasons.

Guardiola’s side have a slightly easier run-in than the Gunners on paper, yet also have the distractions of a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich and an FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United.

But he is relishing the possibility of winning all three competitions.

“It’s so difficult, ok we have this game but we have a tough, tough schedule with many games,” said Guardiola.

“We are in all competitions, that is awesome. After many, many years, we are still fighting for that, that is so good.”

For City to stay in touch with Arsenal, they must beat Liverpool in the league for the first time in two years – Jurgen Klopp’s men still harbour hopes of salvaging a dismal season by sneaking into the top four.

City may have to face the Reds without star striker Erling Haaland, who missed Norway’s recent internationals with a groin injury.

The Norwegian hotshot, who has scored an astonishing 42 goals in 37 matches for City since joining from Borussia Dortmund, missed training on Thursday as players returned from the international break.

“Erling is recovering, we will have the last training session and we will see how he feels,” added Guardiola.