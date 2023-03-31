‘Exceptional’ Liverpool can beat anyone, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola

LONDON – It is nearing the end of the season and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been plotting ways to win trophies, with his side still in the running to clinch the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble.
But first, he has to prepare for their big home clash against Liverpool in the league on Saturday, a match which he feels is unpredictable.
City are second in the standings on 61 points and have a game in hand over leaders Arsenal, who are eight points ahead. A victory will cut the deficit to five points for a couple of hours at least.
Liverpool are sixth and 19 points behind City.
Guardiola’s men are refusing to surrender their Premier League crown without a fight, winning their past six games in all competitions and scoring a combined 13 goals in their most recent matches against RB Leipzig and Burnley.
When asked about the challenge of facing Liverpool, the City boss said: “We know each other for many years, so one more. They remain an exceptional team.
“They can beat everyone, like we can beat everyone.”
Arsenal, who have 10 games remaining and are chasing a first championship since 2003-04, host 14th-placed Leeds United later on Saturday, and there is little margin for error in City’s attempt to clinch a fifth title in six seasons.
Guardiola’s side have a slightly easier run-in than the Gunners on paper, yet also have the distractions of a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich and an FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United.
But he is relishing the possibility of winning all three competitions.
“It’s so difficult, ok we have this game but we have a tough, tough schedule with many games,” said Guardiola.
“We are in all competitions, that is awesome. After many, many years, we are still fighting for that, that is so good.”
For City to stay in touch with Arsenal, they must beat Liverpool in the league for the first time in two years – Jurgen Klopp’s men still harbour hopes of salvaging a dismal season by sneaking into the top four.
City may have to face the Reds without star striker Erling Haaland, who missed Norway’s recent internationals with a groin injury.
The Norwegian hotshot, who has scored an astonishing 42 goals in 37 matches for City since joining from Borussia Dortmund, missed training on Thursday as players returned from the international break.
“Erling is recovering, we will have the last training session and we will see how he feels,” added Guardiola.
Haaland’s absence, with England midfielder Phil Foden also out after appendix surgery, will be welcomed by Arsenal supporters as much as Liverpool fans.
“This is a Cup final for Manchester City,” former Arsenal playmaker Paul Merson wrote on Sky Sports.
“They have to win this game. A win and the gap is five points again and the pressure is back on Arsenal, who have some tricky games still to play.
“A draw for City and an Arsenal win against Leeds would take the gap to 10 points and that is too far. That is a gap where you well and truly start to think it might be over.”
Liverpool will be without the injured Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Calvin Ramsay, while Kostas Tsimikas is doubtful. Luis Diaz, having returned to training following five months out with a knee injury, is not fully fit.
“It’s a super important game,” said Klopp.
“We know it’s a massive game, a massive week coming up. For tomorrow City deserve all our attention, we can’t think about the other games.
“Historically we finish strong. Last year nearly four trophies. This year we’re out early. Now it’s clear that top four is the one thing we can go for. We don’t have a perfect position but it’s possible.”
Following this game, Liverpool will travel to Chelsea on Tuesday, before hosting Arsenal five days later and Klopp is up for the challenge.
“It’s like a Champions League week. I’m super excited,” he added. AFP, REUTERS