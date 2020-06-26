Ex-warriors player comes out

Former Warriors FC midfielder Thomas Beattie, who helped the local football giants win their ninth S-League title in 2014, revealed he is gay in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Englishman wrote: "It's time to share something very personal to me.

"It's easier to sit in silence but the real challenge is to speak up and for me it's time to live my truth and hopefully effect change in some way.

"I am a brother, son, friend and I'm gay. It took me a long time to accept who I am and I hope it is a little easier for the next generation."

In his post, he thanked "everyone who has supported me through this process and the journey to come" as well as ESPN, which broke the news earlier and which he credited "for the platform to speak openly".

In Tuesday's ESPN interview, he had noted that "of all the things I've achieved or accomplished, the pursuit of mastering myself has been the most liberating".

Former Warriors coach Alex Weaver and ex-players were surprised by Beattie's announcement, but also expressed support.

Weaver, coach of the 2014 championship team and currently coach of the Grasshoppers Under-18 side in Switzerland, told The Straits Times he is happy Beattie seems more content and liberated now.

The 43-year-old said: "Tom had always been a top player for the team and the team appreciated him as a person and as a footballer.

"Reading that he had struggled with his identity during his playing career, I wished he had told me because there would have been another person to understand his situation."

Beattie revealed his emotional struggle to ESPN, noting that after an AFC Champions League qualifier victory with the Warriors in 2015, he felt like "the loneliest lad in the world".

He also told LGBT magazine The Advocate how he felt pressured by society to keep mum about his sexuality while he was still playing football professionally.

The former Hull City youth player, whose career was ended by a horrific head injury at the age of just 29: "I literally felt like I had to sacrifice one of the two: who I am, or the sport I loved before I could remember. I used football as a form of escapism and in many ways it saved me, until I reached the point in life where there was some personal growth.

"I was standing still on that front. Society (told) me masculinity is linked to sexuality and so being an athlete playing a physical sport felt like a huge contradiction.

"As an athlete, it was something that was unspoken about, which is why I want to share my story in hopes that there will eventually be more support for people in a similar situation."

Beattie, who is now an entrepreneur, shared that he told his family and close friends that he is gay three months ago, and is touched that they have accepted him for who he is.

Jeremy Chiang, who was Beattie's teammate at Hougang United and Warriors, said: "Nothing changes... I'll continue to be his friend.

"I don't think he's trying to do anything other than be honest, truthful and real to himself.

"Who knows? There might be other athletes and people in the same shoes as him who are lifted and encouraged by his story."

Weaver felt that in an ideal world, people should be intelligent enough to work professionally with others who have different beliefs or sexuality, but the reality is still "a long way from that because of preconceived notions of what a footballer should be".

Very few male footballers have come out of the closet, and these include the late John Fashanu, Robbie Rogers and Thomas Hitzlsperger. It is the same for Asian athletes, although Singapore's former national para-swimmer Theresa Goh and Indian sprinter Dutee Chand have done likewise in recent years.

Weaver said: "People can be different in many ways, and we have seen players with different religions, culture, or tastes in music come together to form a great team.

"Sexual orientation is just like any other difference, and the fact that a footballer is gay does not have an influence on another player's life and should not affect the football the team produce. It is the same across any other profession."

• Additional reporting by Sazali Abdul Aziz