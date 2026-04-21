Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tottenham sits in the English Premier League relegation zone, two points adrift of safety with five matches left.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

HONG KONG – Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Edgar Davids on April 21 told AFP that the fallen London giants will find it hard to avoid relegation and condemned “a lack of quality and a lack of management”.

Tottenham are on their third manager of a disastrous season and sit in the English Premier League relegation zone, two points adrift of safety with five matches left.

Former Netherlands international midfielder Davids said the appointment of Italian coach Roberto de Zerbi three weeks ago was a good move, but fears for Spurs’ Premier League future.

Asked by AFP how Tottenham had ended up in such a predicament, Davids said: “It’s very obvious, if you pay peanuts, you get...

“It’s a lack of quality and a lack of management. Everything.”

Davids, who played for Spurs from 2005 to 2006 after starring for Ajax Amsterdam, AC Milan, Juventus, Barcelona and Inter Milan, said Spurs should have strengthened an injury-hit squad in the winter transfer window.

“I hope they stay up, I think it’s a very good thing they got in de Zerbi,” said the 53-year-old, speaking at the announcement of the “Hong Kong Football Festival” featuring Manchester City, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Juventus in August.

“But it’s hard. They should have done big things in the winter period to get some players in. It was obvious.”

Tottenham, who have not won in the league since late December, travel to already relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 25.

Meanwhile, Chelsea great Roberto di Matteo told AFP on April 21 it was “vital” that the faltering Premier League side add experienced players and backed Liam Rosenior to still be in charge next season.

The London club are in the midst of an alarming slump, sixth in the table after four defeats in a row and in serious danger of missing out on Champions League football.

Boos greeted the full-time whistle following the 1-0 defeat by Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on April 18 after some supporters staged a street protest against owners BlueCo ahead of kick-off.

Former midfielder di Matteo, who guided Chelsea to Champions League glory as manager in 2012, said “inconsistency” was understandable given the young age of the squad.

“I think the owner just said it last week. On the weekend, he said that they’re probably going to look at changing the transfer policy a little bit,” di Matteo said in Hong Kong.

“I think it’s vital. If you want to have a little bit more consistency, if you want to be able to challenge, maybe for the Premier League, you need to have a good balance.

“You need very good, young, talented players, but you also need a little bit of experience within the team.” AFP