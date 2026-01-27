Ex-Spain coach Robert Moreno denies using AI to manage Sochi

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Reports emerged that former Spain coach Robert Moreno had heavily relied on ChatGPT in his role, even using it to decide between potential signings.

BARCELONA – Former Spain coach Robert Moreno on Jan 27 denied using artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to prepare for games during his time in charge of Russian club Sochi.

Moreno left top-flight side Sochi in September 2025 after a poor run of results and reports emerged recently in Russia saying he had heavily relied on ChatGPT in his role, even using it to decide between potential signings.

“I have never used ChatGPT or any AI to prepare matches, decide line-ups, or choose players. That is completely false,” wrote Moreno in an open letter sent to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The 48-year-old said he used technology in his job, but made his decisions himself and with his staff.

“My career in football began precisely through data and video analysis. It’s what I specialise in and what made the difference in my early days,” continued Moreno.

“Like any professional coaching staff, we use analysis tools – GPS, Wyscout (a football analytics database), video, scouting platforms.

“Technology helps process information faster, but the sporting decisions are always made by the coaching staff.”

Moreno said the reports about his use of ChatGPT came from former club executive Andrei Orlov whom he had differences with.

“My departure was by mutual agreement at a time of inconsistent results and disagreements over sporting planning, as is common in football,” added Moreno.

“To present it as being ‘fired for using ChatGPT’ simplifies something much more complex and is also untrue.”

Moreno, who has also coached Monaco and Granada, took over the Spanish national team on a temporary basis in 2019 from Luis Enrique.

He was appointed on a full-time basis in June that year after Enrique resigned because his daughter Xana was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer.

Spain rehired Enrique to replace Moreno in November 2019 after his daughter’s death. The coach accused Moreno of being “disloyal” for trying to stay in charge for Euro 2020. AFP