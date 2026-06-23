Ex-Serbia striker Rade Bogdanovic apologises for racist World Cup comments

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BELGRADE, June 22 - Former Serbia footballer Rade Bogdanovic, who now works as a commentator for the Serbian public broadcaster RTS, has apologised for making racist remarks during a live World Cup broadcast of Sunday's match between Belgium and Iran.

The ex-striker, who played for Atletico Madrid and won the German Cup with Werder Bremen, drew heavy criticism from local and international media for questioning the focus and stamina of Black players after the Group G game ended in a goalless draw.

"I sincerely apologise for my statement regarding Black football players," Bogdanovic, 56, said in a statement to Reuters.

RTS also issued an official apology to its viewers.

"We would like to inform the public that Mr Rade Bogdanovic is not employed by our company, but has been engaged as an expert commentator for the duration of the tournament," the RTS Board said in a statement.

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise, as a broadcaster, for the statement made in our programme concerning members of a particular race."

The Royal Belgian Football Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS