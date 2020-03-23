Ex-Real boss succumbs to virus

MADRID • Real Madrid stars past and present led the tributes to former president Lorenzo Sanz, who on Saturday night became the highest-profile sporting figure to die after contracting the coronavirus.

His son and former Real defender, Fernando, revealed that the 76-year-old had tried to self-medicate with paracetamol despite suffering a fever for eight days as he did not want to put further "strain on the healthcare system".

However, Sanz was eventually admitted last Wednesday and tests showed he had caught Covid-19, before succumbing to the disease.

His other son, Lorenzo Sanz Jr, tweeted: "My father has just passed away. He did not deserve this ending and in this way... His family and Real Madrid were his passions."

While Sanz did not preside over the "Galaticos" era, which was ushered in by his successor Florentino Perez, he was instrumental in bringing back the glory days to the Santiago Bernabeu during his five-year stint as president.

After taking over from predecessor Ramon Mendoza in 1995, he brought in coach Juup Heynckes and lured top stars like Roberto Carlos, Clarence Seedorf, Predrag Mijatovic and Davor Suker to Madrid.

They augmented homegrown talent in Fernando Hierro and Raul Gonzalez, enabling Real to clinch their seventh European Cup in 1998 and end a 32-year drought for European football's biggest prize.

Sanz was to orchestrate another Champions League win in 2000, before Perez took over later that year and the Spanish La Liga giants issued a video tribute in his memory.

An official statement from the club read: "During the presidency of Lorenzo Sanz, Real Madrid continued to add to its history and legendary status.

"Today, all of Madridismo is in mourning following the passing of the president who dedicated a huge part of his life to his great passion. Given the current circumstances, Real will give him the recognition he deserves as soon as possible."

In a tweet, Real captain Sergio Ramos wrote: "Very sad day for Madrid. Lorenzo Sanz connected yesterday and today with two numbers for history - 7 and 8. His death saddens us even more in these difficult days in which we find ourselves... Rest in peace."

Mijatovic told Spanish daily Marca it was "one of the saddest nights of my life".

"I considered him a father. I had so much love for him," the former Serbia and Montenegro international said.

"In life, there are people who leave a mark on you and Lorenzo was one of them... We've lost a president who marked an era."

Former captain Iker Casillas, who spent 16 seasons in the Madrid first team and made his Real debut during Sanz's tenure, also tweeted: "A big hug to family and friends in these difficult times, and a special thought goes out for those who have also left us because of this fatal virus. Lots of strength to all."

Even La Liga leaders Barcelona put aside its rivalry with Real to convey their condolences.

As of yesterday, Spain is the second-worst hit country in Europe after Italy, with over 28,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,725 deaths.

Separately, Juventus' Paulo Dybala and Marouane Fellaini of Shandong Luneng, as well as former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini became the latest football stars to be diagnosed with Covid-19 over the weekend. All are reportedly recovering.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE