Ex-player Barton avoids immediate jail over offensive social media posts

LONDON, Dec 8 - Former British soccer player and coach Joey Barton was given a suspended jail sentence on Monday for sending offensive social media posts to two ex-players and a broadcaster.

Barton, 43, was convicted last month over X posts sent to former England international Eni Aluko, former player-turned-pundit Lucy Ward and BBC presenter Jeremy Vine in early 2024.

Prosecutors said the messages sent by Barton, who played for clubs including Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers and managed Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers, "crossed the line between free speech and a crime".

Barton argued his posts were provocative or meant to be "banter" and not intended to cause distress or anxiety.

But, after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Barton was convicted of six counts, though he was cleared of six other charges.

Judge Andrew Menary said Barton's posts were "obviously grossly offensive", describing the posts about Aluko as "aggravated by hostility based on race".

Barton was sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and given a restraining order preventing him from contacting Aluko, Ward and Vine. He will also have to carry out unpaid work in the community.

Barton has previously made several appearances in court, having been convicted earlier this year of assaulting his wife and having been ordered in 2024 to pay damages to Vine after a separate civil libel lawsuit. REUTERS