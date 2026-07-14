Ex-Manchester United attacker Diego Forlan set to replace Marcelo Bielsa as interim Uruguay coach

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New Uruguay national coach Diego Forlan will also coach the Under-20 team.

Montevideo – Former Manchester United attacker Diego Forlan is set to take over on a temporary basis as the new Uruguay boss after Marcelo Bielsa left the role following a sorry World Cup campaign.

La Celeste were knocked out at the tournament’s group stage after just two draws before the storied Bielsa took blame for the disappointing results and performances.

Uruguayan Football Federation (AUF) president Ignacio Alonso told television channel Teledoce on Sunday 47-year-old Forlan was enthusiastic at the idea of taking over with an agreement set to be found in a matter of hours.

Forlan, who scored 36 goals in 112 Uruguay matches before retiring from international football in 2014, will be in temporary charge of the side until March 2027 and also coach the Under-20 team.

The ex-Atletico Madrid striker has just two coaching experiences, with Uruguayan top-flight side Penarol in 2020 and a second-division side the follow year.

He was much more established as a player, winning the Golden Ball for the best player at the 2010 World Cup, where he was also joint-top scorer.

He also twice won the European Golden Shoe and played for the likes of Atletico, Inter Milan and Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Slaven Bilic was hired as coach of the Croatia national football team on July 13, taking over following Zlatko Dalic’s post-World Cup departure.

It will be Bilic’s second term in charge, after previously coaching them from 2006-12.

“I feel fully prepared for it – as a more mature and experienced coach than in 2006, yet with the same motivation and desire to see Croatia stay powerful, bold, and successful,” Bilic said in a statement posted to the Croatian federation’s X account.

Dalic stepped down last week soon after Croatia’s exit from the World Cup following a 2-1 last-32 loss to Portugal.

But Dalic instilled a higher standard in Croatia by leading them to the 2018 World Cup final and a third-place finish in 2022. The federation dubbed him “the greatest Croatian coach of all time” on social media when announcing his decision to step down.

Bilic, 57, took over in 2006 after Croatia’s group-stage exit from that summer’s World Cup. The nation failed to qualify under Bilic in 2010.

His coaching experience also includes stints with Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow, Turkey’s Besiktas and a trio of English clubs: West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion and Watford.

He led West Bromwich Albion to promotion to the English Premier League in 2020. His most recent coaching role was a one-year stay with Saudi Pro League club Al-Fateh from 2023-24. AFP, REUTERS