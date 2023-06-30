Ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler to manage second-tier Saudi team

Robbie Fowler, capped 26 times by England, was one of the best strikers in the Premier League. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON - Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler was appointed coach of Saudi Arabian second division team Al-Qadsiah on Thursday.

Al-Qadsiah, who finished 11th last season, posted a picture on Twitter of the 48-year-old coach with the club scarf signing the contract.

The club, who were relegated from the Pro league in 2020-2021, did not give the any details about the contract, but local media said it will be for one season.

Fowler, capped 26 times by England, was one of the best strikers in the Premier League, scoring 183 goals in 369 matches during two spells at Liverpool.

He also played for several other clubs including Leeds United and Manchester City.

He has not achieved the sort of success he had as a player in his coaching career, having managed Thai Muangthong United, Australian Brisbane Roar and Indian’s East Bengal. REUTERS

